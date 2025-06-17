Jake Paul Handed Title Shot Condition Just Two Weeks Before Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight

Jake Paul has made his desire to be a world champion quite clear. However, recent setbacks painted a different picture. With his cancelled fights against Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis, before he settled for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the dream seemed completely out of reach. However, just when every door seemed shut, ‘The Problem Child’ shoved it open.

Recently, reports came out that if Paul defeats Chavez Jr., he will actively pursue a fight against WBO and WBA cruiserweight champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. It would be a massive jump in terms of competition for the 27-year-old, yet he was determined. And it seems like his determination has paid off, as Zurdo might accept the fight on one condition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul: A step away from his dream

In a candid sit-down with Claudia Trejos, Zurdo, set to defend his WBO title against Yuniel Dorticos in the co-main event of the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. card, addressed the buzz around a potential clash with Paul. During the interview, Trejo probed the possibility of facing Jake Paul, asking, “Do you see that fight in the future?”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAZN Boxing (@daznboxing) Expand Post

The 33-year-old didn’t hesitate, replying with “Yeah,” shutting down every speculation with a single word. However, he quickly set the terms: “But he needs to win first. Need to win that night too, and I will win for sure that night,” Zurdo declared, laying down the ultimatum.

For Jake Paul, the way is now clear. Defeat Chavez Jr. and get the title shot. ” I’m ready for anything he bring to the table. I’m ready,” Zurdo concluded confidently. With the stakes now set, the boxing world awaits this clash. However, the question of Jake Paul deserving this title shot persists in everyone’s mind. Something that Ramirez has already cleared up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Zurdo Ramirez won’t back down

A few weeks ago, the Mexican cruiserweight sat down with Sean Zittel in a candid conversation. At the time, the Jake Paul fight rumor had just begun, and Zittel asked, “What happens if Jake Paul wins and he fights you. What happens in that fight?”

Well, in true Zurdo fashion, the Mexican replied, “I beat Jake Paul. Easily. Easy money.” For the unified cruiserweight champion, it makes no difference whether The Problem Child deserves the title shot or not. He will fight anyone he is required to. However, he did not discredit Paul’s authority completely, claiming he needs to take care of Dorticos first, before focusing on anyone else.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ramirez’s verdict is simple. “I need to take care of this opponent first. After this fight, whoever comes next doesn’t matter.” Unexpectedly, Zurdo does not have a lack of challenges with Jai Opetaia also lurking for the opportunity. So, it will be interesting to see who the 33-year-old chooses to fight next.

What do you think? Will Jake Paul finally get his shot at a world title? Let us know your thoughts down below.