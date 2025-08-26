Jake Paul Indirectly Aids Dana White’s $36.6B Dream With Gervonta Davis Fight

“Today marks a new chapter in boxing history,” declared His Excellency Turki Alalshikh in an Instagram post back in March, and he wasn’t exaggerating. On Wednesday, he shook up the fight world by joining forces with $36.6B TKO Group Holdings in a multi-year deal to launch a brand-new boxing promotion, with UFC CEO Dana White at the helm. The mission is to create a more sustainable future for boxing while cementing Sela’s place as a global sports and entertainment powerhouse. If that’s not a power move, what is?

This joint venture has been formally announced: TKO Group Holdings (which owns UFC and WWE), Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority chair Turki Alalshikh, and entertainment giant Sela are partnering to launch a new boxing promotion. Dana White and Nick Khan (WWE President) will lead the operation, with TKO handling management and oversight. The first event is reportedly planned for 2026.

And here’s where things get interesting. HE Alalshikh and White want to eliminate the outdated system of four champions per weight class and replace it with a single unified champion in each division: one champion, one belt. However, not everyone agrees with tossing tradition aside. Still, when you compare that vision to Jake Paul’s upcoming spectacle against Gervonta Davis on November 14th, it becomes clear: Jake Paul’s mashup only makes Dana White and Turki Alalshikh’s Zuffa Boxing concept look like the better, more serious path forward. How, you ask?

Is Jake Paul really the one to save boxing?

Former MMA fighter Josh Thomson and referee John McCarthy recently shared their thoughts on Weighing In, criticizing how Jake Paul and his older brother, Logan Paul are transforming boxing into a money-driven spectacle. Thomson expressed frustration, saying the brothers don’t care what anyone thinks as long as they get paid: “They are catching their cheques from Netflix. It’s all about money.” He argued that while the fighters profit, the sport suffers, adding that Jake Paul keeps claiming to make boxing better but in reality, “you are actually making it a joke,” he said.

John McCarthy agreed that Jake Paul’s fight choices raise concerns. He even pointed out that The Problem Child’s bout with Anthony Joshua [who is a natural heavyweight] would have been legitimate. But now the 12-1 boxer ended up with Gervonta Davis instead. Ultimately, McCarthy criticized the matchup, saying, “Tank is a Tank in name only… he is a small human being. Not saying he is not a great boxer. He is a great boxer.” With a significant size and weight difference, McCarthy suggested the fight feels mismatched from the start.

Jake Paul is in the Mixed Zone during the Kings World Cup Nations 2025 Final match between Brazil and Colombia at Allianz Stadium in Milan, Italy, on January 12, 2025.

Thomson further said that if Jake Paul had pursued someone like Canelo Alvarez, he would have taken the effort more seriously. Instead, he felt the Netflix fight against Davis cheapens the sport. “Man, I almost feel I don’t want to support it… It feels like you are really trying to crush this sport of boxing and he keeps saying, I am here to make boxing better. No, you are not.” To him, Jake Paul’s fights are less about competition and more about selling an event.

The size difference highlights the imbalance: Jake Paul stands 6’1’’ with a 76-inch reach, while Gervonta Davis is 5’5’’ with a 67-inch reach. Despite Tank Davis’ superior boxing experience, the matchup appears unfair. And critics have now compared it to Floyd Mayweather’s bout against Conor McGregor, another crossover spectacle, though not an exhibition. Insiders now suggest that these “circus fights” have become Jake Paul’s territory, profitable, headline-grabbing, but far from preserving the integrity of boxing.

Why did Gervonta Davis really say yes to Jake Paul?

When Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather promoted their boxing match, the combat sports world erupted. The crossover spectacle became one of the biggest events in history, earning both fighters hundreds of millions. So why can’t Gervonta Davis do the same? That’s the question posed by talkSPORT Boxing’s Gareth A. Davies. On his YouTube show, he argued, “We had Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather six or seven years ago. That was MMA meeting boxing… That was a circus.”

His co-host, veteran journalist Adam Catterall, countered by pointing out the difference between Davis and Mayweather’s careers. He reminded fans that Mayweather had already secured his legacy after 49 professional wins, making the McGregor matchup more of a lucrative victory lap. “Hang on! Floyd Mayweather completed the game… There was nothing else for him to do in boxing,” Catterall said. “Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis are completely different in where they’re at in their careers.”

Still, Davies emphasized that circus-style fights keep fans hooked on boxing. Jake Paul is the best example, once mocked, he now draws massive crowds and millions in revenue. The Netflix fight with Mike Tyson even crashed the platform’s servers as fans rushed to see how “Iron Mike” would perform after years away from the ring. Davis, meanwhile, has his own reasons for saying yes to Jake Paul: the payday. As Davies bluntly put it, “The only reason Gervonta Davis is taking that fight is to make money.”

Despite criticism, the fight is locked in for November 14th. Being an exhibition, there will be no official winner or loser, but the stakes are still high. For Tank Davis, it’s a chance to cash in, and for Jake Paul, another opportunity to legitimize his boxing brand. Whether fans see it as a spectacle or a stain on the sport, one thing is certain: the outcome will be fascinating to watch, financially and competitively. That said, what do you think about this matchup?