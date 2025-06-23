Jake Paul Issues Final Warning After Seeing Canelo and Crawford Disrespected

In boxing, some things should go without saying—like letting the fighters take center stage. After all, they’re the ones stepping into the ring, risking their bodies, and carrying the weight of the sport on their shoulders. But at a recent press event meant to hype up two of the sport’s biggest names—Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford—something felt off. And Jake Paul wasn’t having it.

The event, which should’ve been a celebration of two undefeated champions, quickly turned into a spotlight-hogging session for promoters and hosts, at least that is what Jake Paul seems to think. The first to walk out to the stage at Javits Center in New York were Canelo and Crawford. And the last to come out to a full dias were Dana White and former ESPN host Max Kellerman, who was announced a part of Netflix’s broadcasting team.

This is what Jake Paul might have been referring to as he said, “I’m going to fire MVPs head of production if he ever has the fighters come out before the ‘promoters, host, etc.’ — they keep saying Canelo and Crawford legends….treat them like so then.” What often happens is that the fighters are the ones who come out last at the pressers. But not this time for some reason. Given the dislike and animosity Paul has for the UFC president, it is understandable why Jake Paul might have felt White and Kellerman were hogging the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

In typical Jake Paul fashion, the message was loud, blunt, and impossible to ignore. This isn’t the first time Jake Paul has stepped in to defend fighters and call out behind-the-scenes power plays. As the face of MVP Promotions, he’s been walking the line between showman and businessman. But with this latest message, he’s sending a clear signal: the production choices matter, and putting fighters second isn’t just bad form—it’s unacceptable.

Canelo and Crawford, both with unblemished records and a long list of accolades, don’t need anyone to vouch for their greatness. But when someone with Paul’s platform speaks up on how they’re treated, it’s bound to shift the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Knockout bonus, Netflix spotlight, and bold promises for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

When Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford step into the ring on September 13 in Las Vegas, the stakes will already be sky-high. Álvarez is putting his undisputed super middleweight crown on the line, and Crawford is gunning to become the first male boxer in history to be undisputed in three weight divisions. But to spice things up even more, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, the influential chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, added another layer of drama: a knockout bonus.

Speaking during the glitzy launch presser in Riyadh, Alalshikh didn’t mince words. Tired of “Tom & Jerry fights,” where one fighter runs and the other chases, he declared war on evasive boxing. “We will not have [Tom & Jerry fights] anymore,” he said bluntly. “We will have in this fight and our next fights a bonus for a KO.” Though the actual amount of the bonus wasn’t disclosed, the message was clear: action, not avoidance, will be rewarded in Saudi’s growing boxing empire. The move echoes UFC boss Dana White’s “Performance Bonuses”—a formula that’s worked wonders in MMA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for the two stars, both were respectful, but there was no shortage of confidence. “However, I got to fight, I’m going to win,” Crawford declared. “I won’t be running. I can tell you that. But I will be doing a lot of touching.” Known for stopping 11 of his last 12 opponents, Crawford is aiming to leap from 154 lbs to 168 lbs and seize the moment, plus the belts.

But the Mexican icon had his own calm rebuttal. “He’s not going to beat me. Don’t worry about it… I’m a winner,” Álvarez said with trademark cool. He downplayed Crawford’s threat, suggesting there’s “nothing different” about him compared to past challengers. With the fight set to stream on Netflix, all eyes—and fists—are ready for September.