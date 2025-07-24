Jake Paul Issues Four-Word Message After Floyd Mayweather Meeting

Jake Paul needs no introduction. Since stepping into the ring in 2018, ‘The Problem Child’ has shaken up the boxing world—starting with influencer matchups and now drawing links to major names like Anthony Joshua. But while Paul continues to grab headlines, it appears ‘El Gallo’ has quietly linked up with boxing’s biggest star.

Back in June 2021, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather faced off in an exhibition bout. Leading up to the fight, Jake Paul sparked controversy by stealing Mayweather’s hat during a press event—igniting a heated exchange that quickly turned personal. The tension lingered, with Jake even forced to flee from Mayweather and his entourage during a confrontation at a Miami Heat game in 2023. However, it now seems the feud has cooled off, as the two were recently spotted linking up in France—suggesting they’ve finally put their differences aside.

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions shared a clip on social media with the caption reading, “Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather hanging out in France.” In the video, the pair can be seen buddying up, as they whispered to each other before turning around to take in the views of France’s countryside. However, the story doesn’t end there. Paul later shared a four-word message on his Instagram story regarding their meeting. “Should we have kissed?” Paul wrote.

The 28-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision win over former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last month. Before that, he defeated the legendary Mike Tyson in their record-breaking fight on Netflix. Paul, who has since been ranked 14th by the WBA on their cruiserweight rankings, is currently in conversations for a fight against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, but it hasn’t been finalized.

Regardless, Paul and Mayweather’s meeting came as a bit of a shock, since Mayweather was taking shots at Paul until a few months ago.

Jake Paul responds to Floyd Mayweather after the Tonight Show comments

Jake Paul fired back at Floyd Mayweather after the boxing legend dismissed him during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon a while back. Mayweather, who fought Jake’s brother Logan in a 2021 exhibition, claimed a bout with Jake would be “too easy.” He said, “(Jake Paul would be) easy. Too easy. At 48 – too easy.”

Unsurprisingly, ‘The Problem Child’ didn’t take the comment lightly. Taking to X, he responded, “You bum. Deji gave you a black eye in an event that had 4,000 people in it. Deji hahahah. I would knock you out in 2 rounds and you can’t sniff Mike Tyson’s toe.” Many had speculated that it could lead to a fight between them, but it appears there’s no bad blood between them anymore.

From the looks of it, Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather casually crossed paths in France. However, whether there’s something more going on behind the scenes remains unclear. Was it just a chance encounter, or is there something brewing—perhaps a business move, a potential fight, or simply squashing the beef for good? What do you think brought them together?