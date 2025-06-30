Jake Paul Issues Legal Threat to Journalist Amid Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Clash Allegations

Jake Paul seems to have a thing for feuding with older men. While he’s been taking on retired fighters inside the ring, his battles outside of it also seem to target old men. Following his underwhelming win over 10 rounds against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday night, the YouTube star is now threatening legal action against veteran journalist and media personality Piers Morgan.

This incident follows Jake Paul storming out of an interview with Piers Morgan in the lead-up to his fight after the 60-year-old British commentator criticized him for his fights. After clinching a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, Morgan didn’t hold back his criticism. In a scathing post on X, Morgan stated, “BREAKING: I had a better fight with Jake Paul on Thursday than the unwatchable farce that took place tonight. The guy’s lining his pockets with buckets of $$$$ – but he’s killing boxing with this boring staged bullsh*t against older fighters way past their prime.” Ouch! As expected, this invited an angry response from MVP’s co-founder, Nakisa Badarian.

“This claim is baseless and irresponsible. Last night’s fight vs. Chavez Jr. was a fully sanctioned 10-round cruiserweight bout, officiated by the California State Athletic Commission with official judges. No staging / rigging —just hard work and a legit win,” Bidarian wrote in his reply on X. “To say otherwise not only undermines the integrity of the sport, but is defamatory and causes reputational damage to MVP, Jake Paul, and the Commission. Enough is enough. We will be exploring all options, including legal action, to hold accountable those spreading such deliberate and harmful lies.”

Adding to the staunch message from his co-founder, Jake Paul threatened legal action against anyone questioning the legitimacy of his Chavez Jr. fight. “After years of letting it slide as just ‘haters being haters’, I have asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career. Expect to get served you pigs,” Paul stated.

It’s worth noting that similar accusations surrounded Paul’s fight against Mike Tyson in November last year. Although many speculated it was staged, no concrete evidence ever surfaced. The 28-year-old’s promotion, MVP, promptly denied the claims. Still, the back-and-forth raises a lingering question: what exactly sparked the tension between Paul and Morgan in the first place?

Jake Paul stormed off the show after being triggered by Piers Morgan

‘El Gallo’ stormed off Piers Morgan Uncensored after a fiery back-and-forth with the host before his fight against Chavez Jr. The exchange turned tense when Morgan questioned Paul’s chances against Mike Tyson in his prime. “You don’t think I can beat a Mike Tyson? I don’t think you go to the gym!” Paul snapped.

Things got worse when Morgan praised Paul’s influence but doubted Paul’s chances against actual boxers. “When you actually come up against a proper, serious boxer… it could all come crashing down,” Morgan said. Paul fired back, “The problem here, Piers, is that you think your opinion matters.”

When asked why he was on the show if that was the case, Paul responded, “I’m just taking your audience to sell pay-per-views. I don’t give a f**k about your show, dumb a**.” After Paul left, Morgan quipped, “Good luck to Julio—knock him out for all of us, will you?”

That said, Jake Paul seems determined to silence his critics through legal action. However, whether his lawsuit will hold up in court remains to be seen. What are your thoughts on the matter?