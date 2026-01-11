Jake Paul Loses His “Dignity” as $40M Flex Has Fans Relive Anthony Joshua Car Crash

It hasn’t even been a month since Anthony Joshua defeated Jake Paul in their highly anticipated boxing match. But ‘The Problem Child’ appears to have started spending his millions from the fight. This comes after the Brit met with a horrifying accident in Lagos, Nigeria.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Anthony Joshua was traveling with a couple of his friends/team members when their car crashed into a stationary vehicle, killing both of Joshua’s friends. That saddening news, however, doesn’t appear to be affecting ‘El Gallo’ one bit as he spent at least $40 million on his new ranch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Paul get the money from the Anthony Joshua fight?

Half a day ago, the YouTuber-turned-boxer took to YouTube to give fans a tour of his newly acquired ranch, dubbed ‘Paul Reserve,’ located in Georgia’s Decatur County. During the video, he revealed that the “6000-acre” property cost him “$40 million.” Given the list of amenities he outlined, the staggering price tag doesn’t seem entirely unrealistic.

According to Jake Paul, the ranch boasts the “World’s biggest ATV track,” with plans already underway to add a private airstrip for his jet. In addition to the $40 million purchase price, ‘El Gallo’ claimed the property also includes $5 million worth of vehicles, one of which is a Lamborghini, which he took out for a spin on his driveway with his brother, Logan Paul.

The younger Paul brother clocked in a top speed of 120 MPH in the car. Moreover, the property has four miles of waterfrontage along Lake Seminole. The waterfront access reportedly allows him to enjoy nearly every water sport imaginable, including wake surfing and jet skiing.

ADVERTISEMENT

While these are his assertions, some details may be slightly exaggerated. A June 2025 Robb Report article stated that Paul paid $39 million for the 5,700-acre property, closing the deal in April. Much of the funding appears to have come from his fight against Mike Tyson in November 2024, along with his personal savings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I’ve wanted to buy a ranch for the last 15 years,” he told The Iced Coffee Hour podcast. “I wanted a place where I can wakesurf, hunt, and build a racetrack.” However, despite not earning money from the Anthony Joshua fight, the timing of the video’s release didn’t sit well with many fans.

Fans shame Jake Paul for bad timing

People quickly took offense to the video. One user asked Paul to have some decency. “Right after Anthony Joshua lost 2 people to a driving accident, you post something dumb like this, bro. Have some decency. You were his last opponent,” the user commented. Paul may have uploaded the video now, but he purchased the property last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user mocked Paul for not having any dignity. “That driveway is so long, Jake probably still hasn’t found where he parked his dignity after the Joshua fight…,” the user commented. There’s not much dignity in fighting old and out-of-prime boxers or former MMA fighters to begin with.

Someone else was in disbelief. “After what Joshua just went through, bruh,” the user asked. Although the timing of the video may have been poor, Paul did share his prayers after Joshua’s crash.

Meanwhile, this user wasn’t offended at all. “The Anthony Joshua fight is clutching up for him,” the user commented. According to some reports, both Joshua and Paul made $93 million from the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone else feared for Jake Paul’s life. “Did he not learn anything from Anthony Joshua’s crash?” the user asked. This is in reference to a specific portion of Paul’s video, where he took one of his sports cars for a ride and clocked in pretty high speeds.

There’s a time for everything—time to celebrate and time to mourn. Although it’s been some time since Joshua’s crash, it appears the memory of the horrifying incident is fresh in people’s minds. Do you think Paul did anything wrong?