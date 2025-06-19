Jake Paul Makes Candid Admission About Only Knockout He Has Suffered So Far

Say what you will about Jake Paul, he always defies expectations. Even in his boxing career, which was predicted to be doomed from the start, he has thrived. The Problem Child not only stages massive events but also boasts an impressive 11-1 record, raking in more money than most world champions. Astonishingly, despite lacking any prior boxing experience, he has never tasted the mat.

Even during his loss against Tommy Fury, it was Fury who hit the canvas. So, recently, when self-proclaimed ‘El Gallo’ dropped the bombshell on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast about being knocked out, fans were stunned. After all, we have never seen him floored in the ring. So, where did it go down? Well, let’s hear it from Jake Paul himself.

The story behind Jake Paul’s crooked nose

In a lively chat with Graham Stephan and Jack Selby, the group dove into boxing risks, with Paul highlighting an ESPN survey that crowned boxing the most dangerous sport. Thankfully, for the 28-year-old, things have been completely different. “I am healthier than ever, mentally doing amazing and even in sparring, I’ve never been knocked down or knocked out,” Paul revealed. This prompted Stephan to ask, “Have you ever been knocked out?” Jake Paul replied immediately, “No, never,” before recalling his crooked nose.

Back in 2020, the Problem Child shared that he broke his nose while meditating, but the podcast revealed the full story. “I was meditating once, that’s how my nose is crooked. People think my nose is crooked from boxing, but I was meditating once. It’s the only time I’ve ever passed out and I got knocked out,” Paul recounted.

But how can someone pass out while meditating? Well, it turns out the 28-year-old was sitting in a high chair. “I think I had like low blood sugar or something and or it was early in the morning. Earlier than I normally woke up, and I just fell forward straight into the concrete, and it broke my nose, and I was like knocked out for like five-six seconds,” he concluded, recalling the only time he ever experienced complete blackness.

Well, it was quite an interesting way to taste the floor. However, Jake Paul’s next opponent, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., aims to shake things up, promising to land the first knockdown in the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s career.

The first knockdown

For Chavez Jr., it is not about chasing a grand payday. For him, the upcoming June 28 bout is about proving to everyone that he still belongs at the top. And he is not going to show any mercy to Jake Paul. The 39-year-old is currently training in the United States, unleashing verbal jabs at his opponent without restraint.

According to his entourage, “He is not training for a long fight. In his mind, the fight will not go the distance.” Chavez Jr. wants to end the fight between 8-10 rounds with a definitive knockout blow. “A blow that makes it clear that real boxing is not learned in front of a camera, but in years of sweat and falls,” the entourage added.

The Mexican had previously revealed that he has not signed any ‘No-knockout clause‘, and it will be a real fight. Given his intensity, it surely seems like a real fight. Furthermore, with Chavez still being fairly young and active, he will give Jake Paul a tough challenge. Who knows, might even succeed in earning a knockdown.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts down below.