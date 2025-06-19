Jake Paul Makes $100 Million Confession on Logan Paul Showdown Amid Title Aspirations

YouTube boxing sensation Jake Paul is set to face former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, June 28, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. But looming in the background is a blockbuster showdown that fans have long anticipated—one against his brother, WWE star Logan Paul. Despite the buzz, that sibling clash has yet to materialize.

Still, Jake believes the fight could be monumental. So much so that the 28-year-old recently made a jaw-dropping $100 million revelation about its potential. During an appearance on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, Paul was asked about the highly speculated matchup. In response, he shed light on the real reason the fight hasn’t happened—and what both brothers stand to gain, or lose, if it ever does.

“I think if Logan and I fought, we probably both make like 70 to 100 mil,” ‘El Gallo’ told the hosts of the show. He even suggested that it would likely break records due to their influence over several demographics. When asked who doesn’t want the fight to happen the most, Paul took a diplomatic route, rather than boasting about the boxing skills he has developed over the last few years competing inside the squared circle.

via Imago

“I would say we both don’t really care right now,” Paul continued. “He’s so focused on WWE, and I have like seven people on a list waiting to fight me, and there’s plenty of other ways to make big moments and do big things than fighting my brother.” Despite Paul’s claim, it’s largely believed that Jake Paul is far more skilled in boxing compared to Logan Paul, who has spent most of his time in WWE besides an influencer boxing match here and there.

Jake Paul has an 11-1 record and has competed against several UFC fighters. Though he lost to Tommy Fury, he managed to score a knockdown in the final round of the fight. As for the $100 million payout Jake Paul mentioned—while not entirely out of the question—it does seem a bit far-fetched. For the fight to reach that figure, it would need to draw massive viewership across every possible avenue.

It’s also worth mentioning that Jake Paul is adamant about pursuing his long-time ambition to become a boxing world champion. Several reports have revealed that Paul is in talks with WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez for a fight, but nothing has been confirmed as of the time of writing.

While Jake Paul and Logan Paul may not enter the ring together soon, they seem to have appeared on a list together.

Jake Paul beats Logan Paul on Forbes’ list

‘The Problem Child’ has once again left his brother, Logan Paul, in the dust, this time on Forbes’ prestigious list of top social media creators. He ranked No. 3 overall, earning a staggering $50 million in the past year, driven by his massive 79 million followers and continued rise in the boxing world. Meanwhile, Logan Paul—now a major star in WWE—came in at No. 15, with $10 million in earnings and an even bigger following of 80.6 million.

via Imago

Despite having more followers, Logan fell behind in monetization. The Paul brothers’ success shows how athletes are evolving into full-fledged digital brands. It’s understood that Jake’s massive following is a key factor behind his boxing career boost, while Logan’s popularity helped to open a door with WWE. In the battle of the brothers, Jake edges ahead—at least in Forbes’ eyes.

That said, it appears Jake Paul and Logan Paul won’t be fighting anytime soon. However, the question is, if they did, would you like to watch that fight?