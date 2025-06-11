Jake Paul Might “Never Fight Again” as Gervonta Davis Callout Draws Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s Verdict

Jake Paul has once again taken the boxing world by surprise. Despite currently being in camp for his upcoming fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., he is already making bold plans for his future, targeting WBO lightweight champion Gervonta Davis.

On a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, the 27-year-old announced that after Tank completes his rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. in August, his team will initiate talks for an exhibition match. “I mean, that was also a step away, but he has to do the rematch against Lamont Roach. He wants to get that back, and then we’ll talk to Mr. Gervonta again,” Paul said. While things seem promising for The Problem Child, who had to adjust his plans a few times this year, the ongoing buzz has led to Chavez Jr feeling like he’s already being overlooked. As a result, the son of the Mexican boxing legend didn’t hold back on his rebuke of the Ohioan.

No more fights for Jake Paul after this

In an interview with FightHype TV, the former WBC middleweight champion broke down his comeback fight. The joyous mood shifted toward the end of the conversation when the interviewer asked, “What do you think of Jake Paul wanting to fight against Tank Davis?” The question obviously irked the Mexican, who wasn’t happy with the obvious downplaying of him as a threat. “Man, he’s so stupid,” he declared, voicing his irritation. “You want to fight Gervonta, want to fight Usyk?” the Mexican added dejectedly. believes that Jake Paul has talked about fighting every champion from around the world while having a fight already at hand.

“I don’t know, after 28. So maybe, he never fight again,” he stated, issuing a stark warning to The Problem Child. Because if Paul is focused more on Gervonta Davis, Chavez Jr. won’t think twice before making him pay.

Keeping Chavez Jr.’s opinion aside, a fight between Paul-Davis feels quite unrealistic. After all, the duo shares a difference of at least 65 lbs and six weight classes between them. So, how will this fight even happen?

A bizarre exhibition

In the same Ariel Helwani show, Jake Paul revealed that it will be an exhibition bout because of the weight difference. “It would be an exhibition. No restrictions, just that we couldn’t get it sanctioned professionally,” he revealed. Furthermore, according to The Problem Child, he would come down to 195 lbs, while Tank would get as close to the weight as possible.

Furthermore, it will be a 10 three-minute round fight with no restrictions. Why no restrictions? So that it can resemble a professional fight as closely as possible. Still, despite all the measures, it seems like a mismatch, and Gervonta Davis will struggle too much to adapt, given MVP is looking at a November date for the fight. Putting on so much weight and still being active in just three months might be too much for him.

However, in Jake Paul’s eyes, that does not matter. Because “that’s a fight where the fans are going to win, and it’s going to be the biggest event of the year,” he declared. Only time will tell whether this prediction will come true or not. However, for the time being, Paul should only focus on Chavez Jr. as he might prove to be his toughest challenge so far inside the squared circle.

