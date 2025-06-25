Jake Paul Names Next Fight Against World Champion Who Faced Floyd Mayweather

In the fast-paced world of crossover boxing, Jake Paul has become a name that transcends YouTube clicks and social media buzz. The 28-year-old influencer-turned-boxer has already shared the ring with the likes of Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and even Mike Tyson—earning both praise and criticism in equal measure. On the back of an 11‑1 record and a Netflix audience that reportedly hit 60 million households for the Tyson fight, Paul is now looking to take down a legit boxer in his next opponent. But his true ambition? To box and bank against the best, starting with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and then climbing even higher.

Before his June 28 bout against the former WBC middleweight champion at Anaheim’s Honda Center, Paul revealed the name of the man he wants to fight next. In a video that quickly went bonkers, the YouTube star strutted into training camp dressed head‑to‑toe in a colorful Mexican poncho and sombrero, gloves on, piñata stick in hand. He then proceeded to smash a piñata fashioned like Chavez Jr., raining candy and symbolic taunts onto the mat.

Then Jake Paul made his boldest announcement yet. In that same Instagram post, he wrote: “Chavez will be my piñata on Saturday – then Canelo is the next.” The full sequence was cinematic: a visual metaphor of dominance followed by a written declaration that one of boxing’s most decorated champions was on his radar.

He’s not just swinging at Chavez Jr.—he’s aiming for a fight with the undisputed super middleweight champion, a man who has won world titles in four weight classes and even stood across from Floyd Mayweather in 2013. But will Canelo give him the time of day, having already snubbed him once? Seems unlikely.

But Jake Paul is a dreamer. For him, this isn’t just trash talk—it’s strategy. By calling out Canelo Alvarez, arguably Mexico’s greatest boxer and a global superstar, Paul is signaling his intent to leapfrog from attention‑grabber to legitimate contender.

Jake Paul vs. Chavez Jr. gets heated with doping allegations

Jake Paul’s climb through the boxing ranks has been unusually smooth, except for the Tommy Fury hiccup. But lately, the path has gotten a bit bumpier. After being shrugged off by Canelo Alvarez and seeing a Gervonta Davis bout fizzle before it even flared, the Problem Child now finds himself toe-to-toe with a fighter who has boxing in his blood—and a chip on his shoulder. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., son of a Mexican legend, is determined to see the fight through. And if the actual fight is anything like their Face-Off segment on DAZN, expect fireworks.

The tension began to boil when Chavez Jr., struggling with English but not with intent, accused Paul of using performance-enhancing substances. With a translator mediating the verbal chaos, the 39-year-old’s accusation was relayed: “He said you look like you are on some s**t.” Not missing a beat, Jake Paul shot back: “VADA is here today,” referencing the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency’s presence. He didn’t stop there, calling Chavez Jr. clueless with a casual: “This is how dumb he is…” as Chavez launched into more animated Spanish.

Trying to drive his point home, Chavez Jr. then pushed through in broken English: “When you [fought] Tyson, [you didn’t] do anti-doping… When I [fought] in Tampa… they [didn’t] make me anti-doping in your fight…” But Paul, seemingly unimpressed, dismissed the claims outright: “I don’t even know what you are talking about.” That led the translator to drop the mic with: “He is saying you are a cheater, fool.”

The exchange might’ve ended there—if not for Mike Perry himself jumping into the conversation from the Instagram comments section. Paul’s former opponent threw a playful jab of his own, writing: “Maybe he’s still a kid on Apple juice 🧃.” Whether Perry meant Paul is cheating or he is clean remains part of the chaos, but it added just enough fuel to keep the moment viral.

Despite the verbal jabs, the odds suggest Paul enters the bout as the clear favorite. But if their DAZN face-off proved anything, it’s that Chavez Jr. isn’t just here to collect a check—he’s swinging with more than just gloves.