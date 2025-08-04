Jake Paul News Teased by MVP Sparks Anthony Joshua Fight Frenzy

Jake Paul has come a long way from fighting fellow influencers. After defeating former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. earlier this year, ‘The Problem Child’ expressed his desire to lock horns with former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Both sides seemed amenable to the challenge, emboldened by the patronage of boxing’s most influential benefactor.

GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh also intimated his enthusiasm for orchestrating the blockbuster bout. There was some friction, with experts suggesting Joshua should try to secure a fight against rival Tyson Fury. However, Fury’s emphatic retirement declaration appears to have quelled that chapter once and for all — leaving the road to Paul-Joshua unimpeded. Meanwhile, Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions just teased his next move.

Jake Paul news is coming out soon

Taking their excitement to Instagram, MVP shared a striking image of ‘El Gallo’ standing atop the Empire State Building in New York City, gazing out over the Hudson River and the Manhattan skyline. The caption playfully teased fans with, “MVP has learned that there will be Jake Paul news soon,” before adding tongue-in-cheek humor, “How soon and what news?..MVP has not learned that.”

It’s worth noting that previous reports have alleged Paul has already consented to a staggering 99-1 purse split with Joshua — essentially accepting just one percent of the total prize money. If true, this would mark a dramatic departure from Paul’s reported $40 million windfall from his record-shattering bout with heavyweight icon Mike Tyson last November.

Meanwhile, although Joshua may no longer have a path to a showdown with Tyson Fury, his longtime rival hasn’t stayed silent on the Paul matchup. “I think Jake Paul knocks him out,” Fury claimed in an interview, later doubling down, “I think AJ is a spent force, and I think Jake Paul is on the rise.”

Whether Fury’s bold prophecy proves prescient remains to be seen — but one thing is certain: fans are eager for the day of reckoning to arrive.

Chants of Anthony Joshua are heard far and wide

With anticipation reaching a fever pitch, Jake Paul’s rumored bout with Anthony Joshua has become the most widely held prediction among fans eager to decode the cryptic MVP tease. One user claimed they know what’s coming. “We know what’s coming… THE AJ FIGHT,” the user commented. However, it could be a myriad of things — only time will tell what it actually is.

Another user closed their eyes and took a wild guess. “Jake vs Anthony Joshua 👀,” the user wrote. If true, this fight could even break the records set by the Tyson fight last year.

While others took serious stabs at a guess, this user took a different path. “I’ve been hearing that he’s actually offered Ben Askren a rematch, immediately,” the user mocked. Ben Askren is currently recovering from a double lung transplant — a life-altering procedure that, remarkably, received financial support from none other than Jake Paul.

Meanwhile, this user had another fight in mind. “I really hope it’s the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury rematch,” the user commented. Paul’s only loss came against Tommy Fury, and a rematch hasn’t happened yet.

The next user was cautious about trusting the post from MVP. “Jake Paul news or Jake Paul fight news. I don’t want to be baited 3 times again for reality TV announcements,” the user wrote. Of course, fans remember the last time Jake Paul teased ‘big news’—which turned out to be a reality show with his brother, much to the chagrin of those expecting a fight announcement.

It appears Jake Paul has some big news on the horizon. However, whether it will be a fight announcement against Anthony Joshua, as fans anticipate, is yet to be seen. If you had to guess, what do you think it will be?