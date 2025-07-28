Jake Paul Pens Clear Warning After Anthony Joshua’s Retirement Promise

It all began when an 18-year-old Anthony Joshua walked into Finchley ABC with more questions than punches. “I didn’t take up the sport for money,” he once said, laying bare the honesty of a young man searching for direction.His path to becoming a global celebrity was anything from normal. He grew up with a single mother. And now, 12 years since signing his professional contract with Matchroom Boxing, Joshua has finally admitted he’s preparing to bow out. “12 years ago, I signed with you and 12 years later I will throw my last punch with you,” the Olympic gold medalist wrote on his Instagram story, offering a toast to both royalty and loyalty.

That emotional announcement didn’t just echo across boxing forums—it ignited something else entirely. Enter: Jake Paul. The YouTuber-turned-boxer, never shy of a headline or a haymaker, responded directly to a celebratory DAZN Boxing post, where Matchroom marked Joshua’s anniversary with a nostalgic double-photo collage and a caption reading: “Two-time World Heavyweight Champion, sold-out stadiums, what a journey it’s been so far.” Paul wasted no time. Quoting the post, he fired off a blunt digital jab on X.com, tweeting: “They are going to drop his a$$ when I put him on his a$$. Book that.”

It’s unclear whether the Ohio native was being serious or just stirring the promotional pot, but his words sparked instant buzz. While Eddie Hearn—Joshua’s long-time promoter and visible Matchroom figurehead—has hinted at a potential Paul vs. Joshua bout.

Why Eddie Hearn believes Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua might actually happen

Jake Paul’s evolution from internet sensation to ring warrior is no longer just a PR narrative—it now carries the reluctant endorsement of Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn. The 46-year-old promoter, long skeptical of Paul’s legitimacy, recently acknowledged the Ohio native’s progress, especially after a decisive win over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. That victory didn’t just add another notch to Paul’s record—it cracked open the door to a potential mega-bout with none other than Anthony Joshua.

“I’ve surprised myself this week because I actually haven’t given him the respect that I think he deserves,” Hearn admitted during an interview with Sky Sports. While he remained cautious about Paul’s WBA cruiserweight ranking—“Is he top 15 in the world? Don’t be so ridiculous. But is he top 100? Maybe”—he did concede that Paul is “not a YouTuber anymore” and has made “big improvements as a boxer.” For a man known for his brutal honesty and zero tolerance for hype, that’s high praise.

Even with that reluctant recognition, Hearn didn’t sugarcoat the reality. He acknowledged Chavez Jr.’s decline and framed Paul as more of a “disruptor” than a world-beater. “He wants to create mad moments,” the British promoter said, recognizing Paul’s gift for spectacle. And when asked about Paul’s recent call-out of Joshua, Hearn didn’t rule it out. In fact, he leaned into the absurdity. “If he wants to be mad enough to get in the ring with Anthony Joshua and make several tens of potentially hundreds of millions, he will do it,” he declared.

Yet despite his openness, Hearn made one thing clear—sanity would never be part of this equation. "We live in a completely crazy world, especially in a world of boxing, where you just never know," he mused.