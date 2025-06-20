Jake Paul Quietly Makes Major Career Shift Just One Week Before Chavez Jr. Fight

Jake Paul is a serious boxer now! The Problem Child has often stated his desire to become a world champion. Yet with all his other successful ventures, dedicating himself to boxing fully is difficult. It seems like even the 28-year-old has finally realized that, closing of his most prominent ventures.

Just one week before Jake Paul takes on the biggest challenge of his career in Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., he has decided to shut down his thriving BS w/ Jake Paul podcast. Launched in 2022, the weekly show focused on sports, betting, pop culture, and boxing. The surprising thing is that the podcast consistently ranked in the Apple and Spotify platforms’ sports category. On the June 9th episode, Jake Paul released the series’ finale on his channel, leaving fans speculating it might be a publicity stunt or clickbait.

However, it turns out that it was neither a clickbait nor a promotional gimmick. He explained the reason behind the decision to his elder brother, Logan Paul, on the episode. When The Maverick asked whether the 28-year-old was serious about shutting down the podcast, the latter replied with a stern “yeah.”

However, he didn’t stop there, insisting he owed his fans a proper explanation. “I actually do enjoy this show, doing it like 3% of the time. So, that 3% of me is mourning for sure. But the thing is, I have too much s**t going on,” he added, claiming that his professional boxing career has finally kicked off as he wanted it to. Given that he will face Chavez Jr. in just a week and has already lined up several potential challengers following that, the reason feels justified.

Yet, that’s not the sole reason, as Jake Paul struggles with connecting through conversation. Yes, one of the most dynamic talkers in boxing, and he still struggles to connect with people. “I can go on a podcast, and people ask me questions. I’m good at being interviewed, I don’t feel like I’m a good interviewer, and I genuinely don’t feel like it’s my best thing, and with everything I have going on and more things coming from all the businesses, not a lot of space for it,” he concluded.

And while talking about too much on the plate, Jake Paul recently hinted at a major event with Logan Paul. Something fans have eagerly anticipated for some time.

Jake Paul vs Logan Paul finally happening?

In a recent sit-down interview on Iced Coffee Hour, Jake Paul finally addressed whether he would ever face Logan Paul inside the boxing ring. “Man, I don’t think so. I really don’t think we will fight,” he replied initially. “That would be one of the most anticipated events,” the host replied, forcing Paul to change his answer.

“That’s the only reason why I think we maybe would. Just because, like we do everything that no one else does, right?” he replied. The 28-year-old asserted that no sibling pair in boxing history has matched the accomplishments of the Paul brothers. “Like no other boxing brothers in history have fought: The Klitschkos, the Charlos. I mean the list goes on and on,” he emphasized. Furthermore, while the fight will be groundbreaking, “I think it would be better in MMA,” Jake Paul admitted.

Given his background as a professional boxer and Logan Paul’s success in WWE, a boxing match would heavily favor El Gallo massively, as he concluded, “In boxing, I would beat him pretty easily.” His confidence is justified, as his dedicated boxing training gives him a clear edge over Logan’s wrestling-focused skill set in the ring.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts down below.