Jake Paul Reveals His Only Wish Just Two Weeks Before Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight

The goal? To become a world champion. The methods? Far from traditional. The wins? Guaranteed. The spectacles? As wild as they come. And that’s precisely why, despite racking up victories, Jake Paul still hasn’t earned the respect of the boxing world, even if he’s proving to be a savvy businessman. Now, just two weeks away from his 13th professional bout, Jake Paul is set to bolster his resume by taking on a former world champion on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. And just recently, Jake Paul revealed his one and only wish before he takes down Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. once and for all.

A few hours ago, Jake Paul took to Instagram and shared a fight poster featuring himself and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., enhanced with an AI-generated effect. In the image, El Gallo could be seen warning Chavez that he’s going to lose at all costs. Alongside it, he revealed his only wish ahead of the fight. “This little weasel Julio is doing a lot of talking,” further adding, “In 14 days I’m shutting his a** up for good and moving on to the belt.” But can he do that for real?

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., 39, stands at 6-foot-1 with a 73-inch reach. Jake Paul, 28, matches him in height at 6′1″ (185 cm) with a 76″ reach and also has his youth as an advantage. Meanwhile, Chavez Jr. is a former WBC middleweight world champion, who held the title from 2011 to 2012, making three successful defenses, a milestone Jake Paul has yet to reach, having turned professional only five years ago. Still, The Problem Child takes pride in having defeated a gassed-out Mike Tyson, and he believes he can replicate that success against Chavez Jr.

A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Beyond his championship pedigree, Chavez Jr. has faced some of boxing’s elite, including Canelo Alvarez, Sergio Martinez, and Daniel Jacobs. Interestingly, he and Jake Paul share a common opponent in UFC legend Anderson Silva. Chavez Jr. fought Silva in 2021, where Silva outlanded him, and walked away with a split decision win in an eight-round contest, marking Silva’s third boxing match after leaving the UFC.

The following year, Jake Paul squared off against Silva in Arizona, knocking him down in the eighth round and securing a unanimous decision victory. That win gave Jake Paul a boost in confidence and added to his belief that he holds the upper hand over Chavez Jr. Moreover, he recently stated that he’s determined to do what Canelo Alvarez couldn’t do when the Mexican superstar faced Chavez Jr. back in 2017.

Jake Paul eyes nothing less than a knockout

Just days ago, Jake Paul sat down with veteran broadcaster Claudia Trejos to preview his upcoming clash with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. During their conversation, the 11-1 boxer addressed the persistent criticism he faces for supposedly fighting “nobodies.” He pointed out that every great boxer began their career facing lesser-known opponents before climbing the ranks, yet he’s judged by a different standard. “My career has been different, heavily criticized from the start,” Jake Paul said. “But that’s the mark and the sign of someone who’s a disruptor and someone who’s changing the game.”

As the interview took a more serious turn, Trejos asked how he planned to finish the fight. Jake Paul didn’t flinch. “A knockout,” he stated. “I’m doing what Canelo couldn’t do – stopping this man.” He went further, predicting that fans would witness Chavez Jr. quit in the ring. “You’re going to see Chavez quit and his dad’s hands are going to be in his head and he’s going to be turned into another meme, disappointed in his son, and all the Mexican fans are going to join team Paul,” he said with confidence.

Although Jake Paul has spent the past week poking fun at traditional boxing training, donning a fat suit, parodying workouts, and chasing hot dogs on a treadmill behind the theatrics, he appears to be preparing seriously. With that in mind, the real question is: Can Jake Paul knock out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., or will he be forced to go the full 12 rounds against the son of the legendary three-division world champion, Julio César Chávez Sr.?