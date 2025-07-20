Jake Paul Reveals Negotiations Underway for Anthony Joshua Clash, Reacts to Tyson Fury’s £1 Million Bet

Jake Paul isn’t slowing down anytime soon. After securing a unanimous decision win over former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., ‘The Problem Child’ now has his sights set on a potential showdown with former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Paul had previously floated the idea in several interviews, but the prospect gained real traction after His Excellency Turki Alalshikh got involved.

The GEA Chairman confirmed his interest in making the fight happen, with Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, also joining the conversation, further fueling speculation that the bout is becoming a reality. Amid all the buzz, former heavyweight champion and long-time Joshua rival, Tyson Fury, weighed in with a bold prediction. Speaking to iFL TV, ‘The Gypsy King’ revealed he’s willing to bet £1 million on Jake Paul beating Joshua.

“Jake Paul chins AJ, yes,” Fury told the reporter before Oleksandr Usyk defeated Daniel Dubois at Wembley. When asked whether he really meant the wild prediction, he added, “100%. If they fight, I’m putting a million pounds on Jake Paul.” Now, ‘El Gallo’ has come out and shared his thoughts on Fury’s backing. “He’s a smart guy,” Paul told iFL TV from Wembley Stadium. “He sees what I see, which is a weakness in somebody who’s been fighting a bit too long.”

“People underestimate me and doubt me, and that’s what they’ve done their whole career,” Paul continued. “That’s why I want the fight. I’m going to prove the world wrong.” When asked how realistic the fight really is, ‘The Problem Child’ confirmed that the fight would happen no matter what. “It’s not even about it being realistic. Talking with Turki upstairs, negotiating live here today, it’s going to happen.”

Despite Paul’s confidence in the bout, it’s unclear when the fight may happen. Since Joshua’s loss to Dubois last year, he hasn’t fought. Hearn previously claimed that Joshua will fight late this year, but no updates have surfaced yet. Not to mention, Hearn intends to make the much-talked-about all-British clash between Joshua and Fury in 2026. However, Hearn indicates Paul might be next for Joshua.

Eddie Hearn predicts Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul ‘breaks the internet’

Turki Alalshikh’s appearance in ‘Tha Boxing Voice’ podcast revealed that Jake Paul has apparently accepted a 1% purse split to face Joshua. Following this, Eddie Hearn spoke to Chris Mannix on DAZN, addressing the growing buzz around the unlikely matchup. “If people want Anthony Joshua to evaporate the career of Jake Paul in one night, maybe we make it happen… It’s on a plate right in front of you,” he said.

Even though Hearn admitted that wasn’t the fight they were gunning for, Turki Alalshikh’s influence swayed their opinion. “We’re up for it. It’s not a fight we targeted… but if it’s there and it’s a running-up fight before Tyson Fury, why not?” What’s more, when the fight happens, Hearn believes, “It probably breaks the internet, it breaks the platform. It probably delivers the biggest numbers of any fight we’ve ever seen.”

The clock is ticking, and it seems the clash between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul is just around the corner. This matchup is definitely one to keep an eye on, and it could really pack the stands, but we’re still holding out for that official announcement. Don’t forget, Paul has missed out on some serious cash in the past. Do you think this clash is actually going to happen?