Jake Paul Reveals Net Worth Close to Billion Dollar After Mike Tyson Payday

Jake Paul has undeniably left a significant mark on the sport of boxing. From his record-breaking showdown with Mike Tyson to becoming one of the most talked-about personalities in the fight game, Paul has cemented himself as a household name. But with all the attention and hype, has boxing had just as big an impact on his financial empire?

‘The Problem Child’ is slated to square off against former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. He even seems to be in conversation with WBO and WBA light heavyweight champion Gilberto Ramirez for a title fight down the road, which can give him legitimacy in the sport. However, that is a long way away. But he recently appeared in an interview with The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, where he unraveled his financial standing, despite being miles away from a world title shot.

“I’m far,” Paul answered when asked about how far he is from becoming a billionaire. “Once you start working towards it, it’s way harder than you think. And that’s a billion dollars liquid.” It’s worth mentioning that Paul is referring to having at least $1 billion in readily accessible funds, as opposed to wealth tied up in non-liquid assets like real estate, businesses, or investments that are harder to sell quickly. However, he added, “If I looked at my net worth, I’m not as far, I think.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to Celebrity Networth, Paul has a net worth of $100 million, which contradicts Paul’s claim of being close to having a net worth of one billion. However, there’s a possibility that not all of Paul’s assets were factored in, something that requires professionals like Certified Financial Planners (CFPs) and Accountants to go through detailed, often private, financial information.

AD

via Imago Jake Paul | via Imago

Publicly, Jake Paul boasts a portfolio that includes multiple mansions, real estate holdings, luxury vehicles, diverse investments, business ventures, equity stakes, cryptocurrency assets, and substantial cash reserves—the list goes on. This makes determining his actual net worth difficult for someone who doesn’t have extensive knowledge about his finances. Regardless, Paul realizes how difficult it is to have a billion dollars in liquid assets.

“But having a billion dollars liquid is way different than having a billion-dollar net worth for sure. It’s like two very different [things],” he concluded. Nonetheless, the 28-year-old’s admission about his net worth comes after his fight against the legendary Mike Tyson, where he reportedly made $40 million. However, is that really how much he made from the fight?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul reveals his real earnings from the Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul has finally revealed how much he actually earned from his blockbuster fight against Mike Tyson. While he initially claimed he would make $40 million, Paul admitted in the same interview that his real earnings from the Tyson fight were a bit lower. “It was like low 30s, low 30 million…” he said, clarifying the true figure behind one of boxing’s most talked-about matchups.

via Imago Mike Tyson TENNIS : Tournoi UTS de Tennis – Los Angeles – Le 23/07/2023 ThierryBreton/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL

The bout, streamed live on Netflix, shattered records with 108 million viewers globally and 65 million concurrent streams, including 38 million from the U.S. Despite streaming issues at the start, the fight became the most-watched global sporting event ever on the platform. Paul also revealed how he spent his massive payout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I bought a ranch, a pretty expensive ranch,” he said, adding it had been a dream of his for over 15 years. That dream came with a price tag—“It cost $39 million,” Paul shared.

Having said that, while boxing has indeed made Jake Paul a significant amount of money, if his claim of having a net worth close to a billion dollars is to be believed, he has other avenues of income contributing to his large net worth. With all this in mind, could Jake Paul become a billionaire soon, either in liquid assets or net worth?