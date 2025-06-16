Jake Paul Reveals One Thing That Surprised Him Most in Mike Tyson Fight

Were you among those who believed Jake Paul would get brutally knocked out by Mike Tyson on November 15, 2024? That’s certainly what many fans hoped for, but it was never a likely outcome, especially considering Tyson was already 58 when he stepped into the ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Sure, Tyson lost, but Jake Paul didn’t walk away entirely satisfied either. Naturally, an aging Tyson was bound to gas out, and while Jake Paul got the victory to bolster his resume, it didn’t feel like the statement fight fans had imagined. And yet, the bout remains a talking point, with new updates surfacing now and then.

Just yesterday, Jake Paul appeared on The Iced Coffee Hour on YouTube, offering a wide-ranging interview that touched on his mindset, transition from fame to finance, real estate ventures, business strategy, sponsorship deals, and even his goal of becoming a billionaire. But what really stood out was his reflection on the Tyson fight. When asked what surprised him most during the bout, Jake Paul offered a candid and unexpected answer, one that’s already sparking fresh conversation.

“I think what was surprising about Mike Tyson is like how hard it was to hit him,” the 11-1 boxer said. “Like his movement and getting out of the way of punches. He’s like lightning fast even at his age.” That signature evasiveness left an impression on Paul, who admitted he finally understood what made Tyson such an icon. “I got to see and understand like his what made him an icon what’s that style where he like just disappears out of nowhere,” he explained, referencing Tyson’s trademark peek-a-boo technique. During his prime years, Tyson used that exact style, taught by the legendary Cus D’Amato to dominate opponents like Trevor Berbick in 1986, when he became the youngest heavyweight champion in history. Berbick, like many others, couldn’t withstand Tyson’s explosive rhythm and head movement that made the peek-a-boo defense so lethal.

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, UNITED STATES; Jake Paul bows down to Mike Tyson during their fight at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Of course, had Jake Paul faced a younger Tyson, the outcome would have been drastically different. In his heyday, Mike Tyson’s peek-a-boo approach, which combined tight defense with brutal counterpunching, dismantled the likes of Larry Holmes in 1988via 4th round TKO and Frank Bruno in both 1989 and 1996, both experienced fighters who failed to find answers against Tyson’s relentless style. And even decades later, Tyson’s muscle memory and reflexes still made an impact, as Paul himself admitted.

Still, Paul made it clear that he didn’t take his opponent lightly. “I think every fighter has that one attribute that stands out. You know, even if you’re whooping their a–, they’re still a fighter. They’re still good. You’re still in there with someone who can knock you out. So, you definitely always have to be cautious,” he said. Yet, interestingly, Jake Paul’s own recent behavior suggested a more relaxed approach. A few days ago, he seemed far from cautious, showing less focus on movement and more on showmanship.

Jake Paul draws heat after bold Muhammad Ali comparison

Ahead of his highly anticipated showdown against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, Jake Paul sat down with DAZN to share his views on boxing and his place in the sport. Speaking with characteristic confidence, The Problem Child claimed he’s doing more for the sport than anyone else today. “I feel like I’m the only one doing it,” he said when asked what it means to protect boxing. “Everyone else is just trying to gate-keep or say that they’re doing things for the sport, or something is bad for boxing. But I’m the greatest thing to happen to boxing since Muhammad Ali, and there’s no debating that.”

Jake Paul further backed his statement by pointing to the initiatives he’s led both inside and outside the ring. “What I’ve done speaks for itself. No other fighter is building gyms. Getting boxing gloves into the hands of kids, throwing multiple events a year, donating my whole purse back into my own charity when I fought in Puerto Rico, taking women from getting paid a thousand dollars to five, six, seven million,” Paul stated. He positioned his efforts as revolutionary, suggesting that his impact extends far beyond the spotlight of his own fights.

While Jake Paul’s self-proclaimed status as a boxing savior may strike some as bold or even brash, it’s worth noting that legends like Sugar Ray Leonard, Roy Jones Jr., Manny Pacquiao, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, and Anthony Joshua have also long contributed to the sport through philanthropic and promotional work. With that said, is Jake Paul’s unconventional rise and media-driven influence revitalizing the sport? or rewriting its legacy too freely? What do you think?