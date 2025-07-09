Jake Paul Reveals ‘The Future of Women’s Boxing’ Days Before All-Women Netflix Card

Jake Paul isn’t just Jake Paul; he’s still widely known as “YouTuber Jake Paul.” But that tag feels increasingly outdated for the 28-year-old, who has built a successful business empire, championed better pay across combat sports, especially for women, and won 12 of his 13 professional boxing matches. On July 11, his vision takes center stage as boxing history is made with the sport’s first-ever major all-women’s card at Madison Square Garden. This groundbreaking event, which will be streamed live on Netflix, also pays tribute to boxing’s long, often overlooked legacy of female fighters. For centuries, women in boxing have battled for visibility, respect, and fair pay. Now, with advocates like Jake Paul leading the charge, the spotlight is finally seeing a visible shift.

Yesterday, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions shared a clip of Alycia Baumgardner’s media workout, where she was seen giving a short interview alongside her promoter. The post, captioned “You can’t CONTAIN @alyciabaumgardner 🇺🇸🔥. “She’s the future of women’s boxing- Superstar.” – @jakepaul ⭐️,” hyped her upcoming fight. Alycia Baumgardner took center stage yesterday at her media workout ahead of her bout against Jennifer Miranda on the undercard of the historic Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy.

Sporting an eye-catching orange boxing outfit, ‘The Bomb’ looked sharp and focused as she gears up to defend her undisputed women’s junior lightweight championship and bounce back from her last outing in 2024, which ended in a no-contest due to a headbutt that left Delfine Persoon with a cut. Now, with a global stage set on one of the biggest women’s cards in boxing history, Baumgardner is aiming to make a statement. In the clip, the 31-year-old confidently stated, “You know, just to keep it simple, you gonna see the ‘Bomb’. I am feeling so excited. We are here and I am made for those moments.”

Jake Paul, standing in the ring across from her, echoed that energy with high praise. “She is the future of women’s boxing- superstar,” he said. “She is really just gonna go out there and show the whole world, why she is the boss and one of the best in the game, if not the best in the game, and it’s her time.” Since signing Baumgardner to MVP on March, Jake Paul has shown nothing but confidence in her potential.

Baumgardner first burst onto the scene in 2021 when she knocked out Terri Harper to claim the WBC and IBO female super featherweight titles. She followed that up by unifying titles against Mikaela Mayer in October 2022. And finally, in February 2023, the 31-year-old completed her rise to the top by becoming the undisputed champion with a win over Elhem Mekhaled for her WBA title.

Despite a brief setback in July 2023, when she tested positive for a banned substance following her title defense against Christina Linardatou, Baumgardner denied knowingly ingesting anything prohibited. Unsurprisingly, two of her subsequent samples came back clean, and the WBC later cleared her of any wrongdoing, lifting her temporary suspension. But it’s not just Alycia Baumgardner! Jake Paul’s MVP roster is stacked with talent, and he’s already betting big on one of his stars.

$1M bet on a fighter? Jake Paul’s playing chess, not checkers

Just days ago, Jake Paul took to Instagram to share a video call with Mike Tyson, revealing a friendly wager on the upcoming main event. In the clip, Jake Paul was seen dialing Tyson and announcing, “I’m calling Mike.” As soon as Iron Mike, appearing relaxed and smoking, picked up, The Problem Child greeted him with energy: “Mike!” Without hesitation, Paul dove into the topic: “A lot of people are saying Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor’s fight was better than ours.” Tyson responded, intrigued, “Oh yeah?” Paul confirmed, “Yeah. They’re fighting again.” And Tyson didn’t hesitate with his pick: “I got Katie.”

Jake Paul quickly replied, “I got Amanda.” Tyson stood firm, “Nah, I got Katie.” That’s when the 28-year-old suggested a bet. “Do you wanna bet?” he asked. After a short pause, Tyson agreed: “Yeah.” Paul then proposed the stakes: “Alright, we’ll make a bet. If Katie wins, you get $1 million. If Amanda wins, I get $1 million.” Tyson chuckled and added, “I like that. You have to take me out to dinner, too.” Paul laughed back, “Alright, I’ll take you out to dinner. I’ll take you on a date…”

Despite not always being taken seriously as a boxer, Jake Paul continues to show he’s more than just a showman. He’s a savvy businessman with a genuine heart, particularly when it comes to advocating for women in the sport. That said, do you think Alycia Baumgardner can deliver a win on fight night? And between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, who’s your pick?