Jake Paul Reveals the Only Obstacle to a Tommy Fury Rematch

“I feel like I was put on Earth to do this. This is a match made in hell, for Jake Paul to come to boxing. It’s unique. It’s exciting.” Jake Paul declared this four years ago in 2021, and since then, he has proven his worth. The Problem Child has been climbing the ranks in the boxing world slowly but loudly. His upcoming match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 is a testament to it.

However, if there is one asterisk that El Gallo would love to remove from his resume, it is Tommy Fury. The pair fought in 2023, which remains Paul’s first and only loss in this sport. Since then, the reports of a rematch have been rampant. However, despite both boxers being desperate for a rematch, nothing has come to fruition. Finally, after almost two years of back-and-forth, Jake Paul has passed his final verdict on the fight, and it is something that Tommy Fury won’t like.

Jake Paul is not the same as before

In the lead-up to his fight against the former WBC middleweight champion, Jake Paul’s promotion, MVP, released a special hype video on YouTube. In the video, Paul clarified various things regarding his future, including the potential Tommy Fury rematch. “Yeah, I definitely think that will happen at some point,” he stated. However, according to the 28-year-old, the fight won’t happen as long as Tommy Fury keeps up his ludicrous demands. “Tommy just has to be realistic about what he’s worth and taking the amazing deal that we had,” he stated, referring to the reported $6 million offer that TNT rejected a few months ago.

He further added, “I can fight many big-name opponents. All Tommy has is me.” Meaning? The Dorado resident thinks that Tommy Fury will eventually break down, accepting his offer. However, unlike last time, Jake Paul believes that the result will be completely different, predicting his victory. “He hasn’t gotten any better, whereas I’ve had two and a half years more of experience and better preparation, better coaches, better diet, better everything. So I’m just a completely different boxer than I was when we got into the ring the first time,” he shared boldly.

Well, Jake Paul has proven it time and time again that no fight is out of reach for him. He was inches close to confirming a fight with Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis before everything fell apart. We might get Tank bout in the future. In the meantime, The Problem Child is in talks with another world champion.

Oleksandr Usyk in a MMA ring?

Ahead of Jake Paul’s first fight in 2025, his business partner Nakisa Bidarian appeared on Sky Sports, claiming that we might see the YouTuber-turned-boxer fight the unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “We’ve had a couple of conversations, all very positive, and it just depends on how the timing lines up. I think the opportunity is there,” he stated.

However, there is a twist. Instead of the fight happening in the squared circle, the duo is looking to lock horns inside an MMA ring. “Jake is crazy enough to do it for sure. Usyk’s side seems very interested in it. So it’s just about lining up the timing, and I think eventually it’s something that will happen,” he claimed.

However, these are all speculations at the moment. But just the conversation of this fight is proof enough that he has many options. So, as things stand, he can wait till Tommy Fury breaks down and accepts the fight on his terms. But will he, that’s another question.

