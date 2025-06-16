Jake Paul Reveals Truth About $40M Purse From Mike Tyson Fight

It was an unusual subject in all manner of comprehension. A 58-year-old fighting a 28-year-old, the announcement of the fight instantly grabbed attention. Legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson remained confident he could beat the YouTube brat Jake Paul despite their glaring age gap. Many speculated that the main motivation behind the decision was one thing and one thing alone.

Money! In the buildup of the November 18th fight in Texas, reports revealed that Tyson was pocketing $20 million to come out of retirement after 19 years. Meanwhile, his adversary, ‘The Problem Child,’ offered a clue to what his payout might be in an August 18th press conference promoting the fight. “I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend,” he said. However, now it appears, ‘El Gallo’ has changed his tune on how much he made from the Netflix exclusive bout.

“It was like low 30s, low 30 million…,” Jake Paul said when asked about his payout from the fight while appearing in The Iced Coffee Hour podcast recently. It’s worth mentioning that the Paul-Tyson fight broke viewership records through Netflix’s live stream, averaging 108 million viewers worldwide, making it the most-streamed global sporting event ever. Not to mention, it had 65 million concurrent streams, with 38 million in the U.S.

Jake Paul reacts after being slapped by Mike Tyson after the weigh-in at the Toyota Music Factory.

And all this with a live stream, which was lagging when the fight started. The bout also broke Canelo Alvarez’s gate revenue record in the state, generating $18,117,072, with a reported 72,300-plus fans in attendance. Regardless, the fight itself wasn’t as impressive as the numbers it produced. Tyson’s age quickly became evident, as he slowed down after the first round. Paul effortlessly took over the fight and won via unanimous decision.

The main reason for the fight’s popularity stemmed from a handful of factors. First, it was streamed on Netflix, which is available at a pretty low cost across the globe. Second, it didn’t involve purchasing any additional pay-per-view. And most importantly, casual fans had an image of Tyson from his prime, which made the fight competitive in their minds. Whereas, in reality, it was destined for the result it achieved.

Nonetheless, the Cleveland native has also revealed how he spent the money, even though it’s not the $40 million he had alluded to previously.

Jake Paul spent the Mike Tyson purse on his dream

Paul is currently slated to square off against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California—a far cry from having Mike Tyson as an opponent. So, Paul used the payout from the Tyson mega fight to buy his dream. What dream? According to ‘El Gallo,’ his dream was to buy a ranch, like the one he grew up visiting with his father, Greg.

Jake El Gallo de Dorado Paul, is training in an open workouts for the public. March 2 Boxing Fight Coliseo De Puerto Rico.

“I haven’t really announced it yet, but I guess people kind of know,” Paul told the host of the podcast. “I bought a ranch, a pretty expensive ranch.” He claimed that he didn’t spend the money immediately, but he knew the money was going to be spent to buy a ranch, which he had been dreaming about “for the past 15 years.”

“I grew up going to a cabin a lot with my dad, and so I’ve always just wanted to go back to that. So [I have] been working towards buying a ranch for a long time…” he said. When asked how much the ranch set him back, Paul said, “It cost $39 million.”

That being said, Jake Paul might not have made the $40 million he previously claimed, but close to $30 million is still a substantial amount. It’s unclear how much he is making from the Chavez Jr. fight, but it would be shocking if it were more than $30 million. What do you make of Paul’s payout?