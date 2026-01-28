Jake Paul Reveals What Really Drove His $40 Million Lavish Dream Investment

Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul last fought Anthony Joshua in December 2025, where Joshua defeated Paul. In the fight, the younger Paul brother suffered a broken jaw, which required medical attention. However, even after the loss, he reportedly made $92 million from the fight, a figure he is set to transform into something more than just luxury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Paul’s boxing career remains a turbulent variable; an off-the-ring move has stolen the spotlights firmly back to the boxer’s extravagant lifestyle, as he flaunts his $40 million ranch in Georgia. Even though he bought the property after his success against Mike Tyson, it was truly the AJ bout that helped fund his skyscraping visions with the estate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Paul lifts the curtains on a sports playground vision with his $40 million ranch

The Southlands Plantation property is nearly “half the size of Manhattan”, with a 5,746-acre footprint. Being one of the largest private estates in Georgia, he mentioned the purpose behind purchasing the property. “There were a couple of things that I needed to be able to do on this dream investment property of mine,” Paul stated.

“That is, having a lake where you could wake surf, jet skis, go crazy. I also want to build an airstrip, so it needed to have flat land to be able to land a full-size boat and also to build a racetrack,” he continued, sharing his future plans. The Georgia compound already parades a two-mile ATV track, underscoring Paul’s obsession with off-road safari.

Apart from that, the property will include an outdoor boxing ring, where he keeps his combat dreams alive. The sweltering, hot, and humid climate becomes the perfect backdrop for training sessions, even as the weather can sometimes lean into unbearable temperatures. Moreover, the estate has a 20-acre lake, which the boxer uses for jet-skiing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the sports ensemble, the acreage is covered with flora and fauna, and a wildlife habitat spread across the property. The Georgia compound also features a duck-hunting pond, a shooting range, and wide hunting grounds. Moreover, the boxer also has plans of installing an airstrip on the land for private plane access and a racetrack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With that said, Paul’s latest $40 million investment adds to his already lucrative financial profile. It reflects a long-held ambition, something the boxer himself acknowledged, saying, “I’ve been wanting to buy a ranch for the past 15 years.” That said, Paul’s decisions regarding the property were laced with intent, down to the climate.

Georgia’s climate worked in perfect sync with Jake Paul’s visions

Racetracks and outdoor boxing rings can only go that far under hostile weather conditions. So, when Paul invested, one of his top priorities was to find an estate that supports his athletic vision. The terrain and the climatic conditions became a huge variable in the equation, as he weighed other options like Tennessee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Landing upon the Southlands Plantation property, not only did the compound feature a fairly uniform elevation throughout its acreage, but the weather worked in Paul’s favor, too, with hot and humid summers (22–30°C) for the larger portion of the year. Although Georgia has a distinct winter season, the odds look better than his brother, Logan Paul’s Forbes ranch in the San Jacinto Mountains of Southern California.

“I’ve been to my brother’s ranch that he has, and the weather changes every minute because it’s in the mountains, and a lot of these properties have six months of winter. I want to be able to come to this property all year around and have good weather,” Paul added.

Georgia, with tamed terrains and weather, supports Paul’s passions. Ultimately, Jake Paul’s $40 million Georgia ranch stands as more than an extravagant flex. It’s a calculated extension of his athletic identity beyond the ring.