Jake Paul’s Betting Company Announces Massive Giveaway After Achieving 1M Paying Betr Users

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul continues to achieve new strides in boxing. And his sports betting company, Betr, isn’t far behind. ‘The Problem Child’ and Betr recently hopped on X to announce a new major milestone the company has achieved—one million active paying users. And to celebrate this achievement, they have announced a mega giveaway for their users.

“We just hit one million paying Betr users in less than three years! And to celebrate, we are giving one of YOU $5000 in Betr Bucks,” Betr wrote on X alongside a clip of Jake Paul celebrating the achievement. “All you have to do is RT this post, Follow @betr, and reply with a picture of a Betr picks lineup for a chance to win.“

This quickly followed a post from Jake Paul himself, who teased even bigger news regarding his sports betting company.

“One million paying customers on @betr in less than 3 years… And we have more news coming soon,” Paul wrote.

Jake Paul co-founded the sports betting company in 2022. He partnered with Joey Levy, a sports betting veteran and co-founder of SimpleBet, to create Betr, which focuses on micro-betting. Think real-time, in-game wagers on specific moments rather than just game outcomes, along with sports media content, the company does it all.

Initially, the sports betting company had raised $50 million during its launch. In June 2023, it raised an additional $35 million in a round co-led by Roger Ehrenberg and Fuel Venture Capital. By March 2024, Betr closed a $15 million round co-led by Harmony Partners and 10X Capital, pushing Betr’s total funding to $100 million.

Notably, Betr also acquired the Chameleon gaming platform from FansUnite Entertainment Inc. for approximately $7.4–7.45 million. The company is currently valued at $375 million. Regardless, Betr’s latest achievement comes after the company struck a new deal with Lonzo Ball and LiAngelo Ball last year.

Jake Paul joins hands with Lonzo Ball and LiAngelo Ball to launch Betr Pod

Jake Paul is expanding his media empire. According to a September 2025 report from TMZ, ‘El Gallo’ struck a deal with NBA star Lonzo Ball and his brother LiAngelo Ball to relaunch their podcast under Paul’s fast-rising company, Betr. As part of the agreement, the Ball brothers will become equity partners in the company.

In exchange, Lonzo and LiAngelo will revive their show, previously titled What An Experience, with 40 episodes set to drop annually. Lonzo, now with the Cleveland Cavaliers, will record from Cleveland or on the road, while Gelo will host from Los Angeles.

“We’re excited to partner with Betr. We’ve watched what Jake and the team have been building from a media perspective, and we believe it is a perfect fit for us,” the brothers said.

“Together, we’re going to co-create one of the biggest sports shows in America,” Betr executive Mike Denevi added.

Clearly, Jake Paul and his sports betting company have skyrocketed since their launch. And for good reason, as sports betting has become one of the fastest-growing markets in the country. But do you think it will continue to surge?