Jake Paul’s Doping Allegations From Chavez Jr. Met With One-Line Response by Former Rival

Jake Paul has barely seen any speed bumps on his road to boxing stardom. However, now that he is here, ‘The Problem Child’ seems to be off-roading his career. After getting rejected by Canelo Alvarez and a failed attempt at setting up a fight against Gervonta Davis, the Cleveland-born boxer is on a collision course with former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The pair will square off on June 28th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, live on DAZN. However, ahead of their fight, the pair appeared in the ‘Face-Off’ segment of DAZN Boxing on YouTube. During the interview, which turned into a trash-talking spectacle, 39-year-old Chavez Jr. accused ‘El Gallo’ of doping.

Chavez Jr.’s English isn’t that great, so a translator had to interpret his claims, stating, “He said you look like you are on some s**t,” as the pair launched into a back-and-forth. Paul responded, suggesting, “VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency) is here today.” Notably, VADA conducts random drug testing for sanctioned boxing matches. Regardless, the 28-year-old pressed on by claiming, “This is how dumb he is…,” as Chavez Jr. continued ranting in Spanish.

Jake Paul accused Chavez Jr. of making baseless claims, prompting Chavez Jr. to take a swing at expressing his thoughts in English. “When you [fought] Tyson, [you didn’t] do anti-doping,” Chavez Jr. alleged. “When I [fought] in Tampa for the first time in 20 years, they [didn’t] make me anti-doping in your fight…” Notably, Paul and Chavez Jr. fought at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, last year, when Paul took on Mike Perry.

Despite Chavez Jr.’s revelation about the lack of testing during the Perry fight, Paul claimed, “I don’t even know what you are talking about.” This prompted the translator to jump in, stating, “He is saying you are a cheater, fool,” but Paul continued to shrug off the allegations. When the clip made its way to Instagram, Mike Perry himself chimed in. “Maybe he’s still a kid on Apple juice 🧃,” Perry wrote in the comments.

The allegations aside, the odds show Paul is the clear favorite to win the fight. However, there’s a way Chavez Jr. can beat Paul.

Former world champion reveals how Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. can beat Jake Paul

Jose Luis Castillo, a former WBC lightweight champion, has extended a helping hand to his fellow countryman, Chavez Jr., by revealing how he can beat Paul. Calling Paul a “four-to-six round boxer,” Castillo emphasized that Chavez Jr. needs to rely on his ring intelligence and experience to wear down the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

“Julio has the experience; he hits hard. He’s been knocked down, but he can take it,” Castillo told El Cinch. “What he has to do is box a little smart and use his savvy. The longer the fight goes, the more it favors Julio.” However, Chavez Jr. showed signs of slowing down against Uriah Hall last year, as he was visibly out of stamina in the 6 round fight.

“A win for Chávez Jr. over Jake Paul would be like a gold bar falling in his lap. It would reopen doors,” Castillo added.

That said, ahead of his fight, Jake Paul seems to be in the middle of a doping controversy, even though there’s no proof that he is using any substance, at least not yet. It’s yet to be seen whether this will affect the upcoming fight. But do you believe Paul could be on a banned substance?