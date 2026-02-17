Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Leerdam’s Winter Olympics Moment Sparks $1M Nike Deal Speculation

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul was overcome with emotion as his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, captured gold in the 1,000-meter race at the 2026 Winter Olympics. But beyond the tears and celebration, a separate moment from the 27-year-old Dutch speed skater’s victory is now drawing major attention. And it could earn her a whopping $1 million or more from Nike.

According to reports, Leerdam, who also secured silver in the 500-meter event at the 2026 Winter Games, unzipped her racing suit after the win, revealing a white Nike underlayer. The spontaneous gesture, paired with the raw emotion of claiming her first Olympic gold medal, quickly went viral, splashing across newspapers and online platforms worldwide.

This sort of powerful publicity is exactly what Frederique de Laat, the founder of Branthelete and a specialist in advertising for female athletes, feels could bring a lucrative brand deal for the 27-year-old.

“With Nike, I suspect you’re looking at a figure of over a million,” de Laat told Dutch newspaper AD.

If you thought that’s all Leerdam could rake in—No! Editor-in-chief of the business magazine Quote, Meindert Schut, told NOS that she could even make around a cent per follower she boasts on social media through posts. Leerdam currently has 6.2 million followers on Instagram, which means she could make over $73,000 per post featuring Nike.

And if Nike isn’t game, Leerdam has already been approached by Dutch retailer Hema after they saw Leerdam’s eyeliner flowing down her cheeks when she cried.

“Water-resistant, even with tears of joy,” they commented on the moment.

However, what made the moment even more special was the backstory that led Leerdam to the moment. Before she qualified to participate in the Winter Games, she crashed out in trials in December. It was up to the Dutch Olympic Committee whether they picked her or not. In the end, they did, and their gamble paid off as Leerdam secured two medals. And no one was happier about it than her fiancé.

Jake Paul reveals the great feeling after Jutta Leerdam secured gold

After Jake Paul ran out of tears, he expressed his happiness about Leerdam’s achievement, knowing what she had been through to get there.

“Man, words can’t even describe it,” Paul said. “It’s the greatest feeling [of] anything I’ve ever witnessed, to be honest. Just the amount of hard work that goes into it. Like 99.9% of people will never understand. And she pulled it off, under the most amount of pressure ever.”

Jake Paul also shared a video of them celebrating after Leerdam won a second medal.

“Time to celebrate,” he captioned the video.

Notably, Leerdam broke the Olympic record that her teammate Femke Kok had briefly set earlier in the same event. While Kok finished the 1,000-meter race in 1:12.59, Leerdam produced 1:12.31. Interestingly, the Dutch duo swapped places in the 500-meter race, as Kok won the gold medal.

It appears Jutta Leerdam won more than just two medals in the Winter Olympics. She won over fans and, of course, the opportunity to rake in over a million. It’s yet to be seen whether Leerdam actually receives such a deal. But do you think she should?