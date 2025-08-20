Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Sends One-Word Message After Gervonta Davis Fight News

Jake Paul has come a long way in his professional boxing journey! It doesn’t take much to stir up the critics whenever ‘The Problem Child’ faces washed-up UFC fighters. But Paul’s decision to take on British star Anthony Joshua had some jaws dropping. Many thought that he might be taking this game seriously now. Paul’s clearly chasing legacy! However, when that fight fell through due to AJ’s network issues, a sudden announcement about him facing Gervonta Davis sent the boxing world into a frenzy.

Things got even more heated when Netflix Turkey deleted a leaked poster showing the two squaring off on November 15 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. That turned out to be false — not the fight, but the date! Both fighters will now face each other a day earlier, on November 14. The 28-year-old has finally shared an update that’s getting reactions from everywhere… even from his partner.

Jake Paul’s fiancée Jutta Leerdam shares her shocking reaction after Gervonta Davis’ fight announcement

Jake Paul shared the fight poster in collaboration with Netflix, captioning it: “Size vs Speed. Power vs Precision. One will rise and one will fall. From Atlanta, live globally only on Netflix. Friday, November 14th.” The YouTuber-turned-pro boxer has clearly set the stakes with that message. Under the post, his 28-year-old fiancée commented, “Insane 🫢.” And she’s not the only one surprised.

Tyron Woodley, one of Paul’s former opponents, who goes by the Instagram handle @therealest, also reacted with shocked emojis. It’s safe to say the hype has only just begun, and it’s only going to grow as both boxing superstars gear up for their November clash. Interestingly, the seeds for Paul vs. Davis were planted a while back!

Jake Paul has been eyeing this matchup for a long time, and he’s been confident that he won’t be an easy fight for the WBA champion. That said, ‘The Problem Child’ had a unique and quite interesting rule for accepting the fight against ‘Tank’ that he has broken.

‘The Problem Child’ had a condition to accept the fight with Tank Davis

The 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer knows this fight is going to generate massive interest among fans—not just because it’s a clash between two of the most famous boxers in the world right now, but also because of the intriguing size difference. ‘Tank’ Davis usually fights at lightweight, while he’ll be facing Paul at a catchweight, creating a noticeable size discrepancy.

Being aware of that, ‘The Problem Child’ told Ariel Helwani on his show, “I mean, that was on the one-yard line as well, but he has to rematch Lamont Roach. He wants to get that back, and then we’ll be back in discussions with Mr. Gervonta. This is the nature of boxing. You have massive fights on the one-yard line, and they just fall through.”

Interestingly, Gervonta Davis’ last fight against Lamont Roach Jr. for the WBA lightweight title was his first draw in a 31-fight professional career. Paul didn’t miss the chance to taunt him for not finishing his opponent in that bout. Yet, in the end, he accepted the fight—essentially breaking the rule he had originally set.

With that said, what do you think about Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis? Could it end up being bigger than the Anthony Joshua fight, or won’t the hype reach that level? Share your thoughts in the comments below!