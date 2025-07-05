Jake Paul’s Gesture Stands Out as Ben Askren’s Wife Pens Emotional Message

Jake Paul seems determined to carve out a lasting name in the combat sports world, and he’s done just that in only five years since turning pro. While many fighters focus solely on lining their own pockets, El Gallo, already wealthy and famous from his YouTube career, has evolved into a savvy businessman and a promoter with an altruistic outlook on the sport. Most notably, he’s also behind the first-ever all-women’s boxing card, set for July 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York, to be streamed live on Netflix. He has consistently given space to young, unknown boxers through his Most Valuable Prospects series. Yet beyond his promotional success, Jake Paul recently made headlines for something more personal: extending a helping hand to a former opponent he once defeated, Ben Askren.

Though their relationship remained distant following their 2021 bout, where Paul floored Askren via first-round TKO, things changed when news broke earlier last month that the former MMA champion was battling a life-threatening case of pneumonia. And Jake Paul, fresh off his June 28 victory over Julio Cesar Chávez Jr., used the spotlight to send a heartfelt message of support to Askren during the live pay-per-view broadcast. “I just want to take a moment to say a prayer for Ben Askren and I am praying for his family and we all need to support him… I talked to a couple of my friends, me and Logan, we’re going to be donating some money. So everyone should donate to that.”

Interestingly, a few days ago, Fight Hound shared a screenshot of a heartfelt message from Ben Askren’s wife, Amy, on Instagram. According to their post, Ben Askren had successfully undergone a double lung transplant, and the former UFC fighter was on the road to recovery. While the news brought a wave of relief and hope, rumors also began swirling that Jake Paul may have played a major role in helping secure the procedure. Reports suggest the Askren family’s insurance claim was denied, unsurprising, given that a double lung transplant ranks among the most expensive surgeries in the U.S. And with Paul suggesting that he would be stepping in to help Askren, the connection between the two things wasn’t hard for people to note.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for Amy Askren, she expressed deep gratitude in her emotional update. “We are so thankful to share that Ben has received a double lung transplant. We are forever thankful to the donor and his family,” she wrote. She described this as the beginning of a new chapter in their lives and urged continued prayers for her husband’s recovery. “It still doesn’t feel real that he was walking around completely healthy, just five weeks ago,” she added. With three children and a marriage that has weathered this emotional storm, Amy’s message reflected hope, vulnerability, and strength. “Please keep Ben in your prayers that his body welcomes the new lungs as if they were his own. I am constantly in awe of all the people carrying us through right now. I can’t wait to tell Ben all about it.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fight Hound (@fighthound.tv) Expand Post

Interestingly, while the message touched hearts, some fans noticed a few key details, like the mention of “the donor and his family,” which suggests one person was behind the bulk of efforts to help Ben Askren secure the costly surgery. Despite rumors of Jake Paul’s financial involvement and the confirmed efforts of Dana White, who helped launch a verified non-profit through Help Hope Live to support the Askren family, neither man was mentioned in Amy’s note. And the public did their part to fill in the blanks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Jake Paul becoming boxing’s unlikeliest hero for Ben Askren?

One fan couldn’t help but question the absence of Jake Paul’s name in the thank-you notes following Ben Askren’s successful surgery, especially given Paul’s immediate response after his own fight. “No thanks to Jake Paul,” the user pointed out. Another user echoed the sentiment with a powerful statement: “If Jake Paul is behind this, I’m supporting anything he’s involved in from this day forward.” For some, all the theatrics, stunts, and unconventional entry into boxing are instantly forgiven if it turns out Jake Paul was the one who truly helped make Askren’s double lung transplant possible.

Another fan added, “I know Jake Paul was throwing in some money. How about the UFC?” expressing disappointment over the perceived silence from the UFC world. Moreover, Jake Paul himself seemed disheartened by the lack of support, exclaiming, “It just s-cks and it s-cks that no one is doing anything. I was obviously super busy this week, so we’re figuring out the donation now. But none of these people like Dana [White] or any of these people are stepping in, so I feel like I have to do something, and that’s really all it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, fans continued to praise Jake Paul’s gesture, with one commenting, “Respect to Jake Paul for not doing something cringe for once.” Another even claimed, “Jake paid the entire thing, $500,000 he put in, check sent. ❤️” While there’s been no official confirmation of such a large donation, rumors continue to swirl that Jake Paul contributed $500,000 toward Ben Askren’s surgery. Whether fully accurate or not, the speculation alone has shifted public perception of the 28-year-old in a major way.

As for Ben Askren, it appears he is currently out of immediate danger. While more details about the surgery and who ultimately helped arrange the lung transplant remain unknown, the most important thing is that he is recovering and well. That said, everyone here at EssentiallySports, and fans across the combat sports world are hoping for the full and speedy recovery of the former Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion. What are your thoughts on the situation?