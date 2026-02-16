Jake Paul’s Live Reaction to Fiancée Jutta Leerdam’s Second Medal at Winter Olympics

27-year-old Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam amazed fans when she won a gold medal at the 1000-meter race in Milano Cortina 2026 on February 9. However, she clearly wasn’t done. On Sunday, Leerdam secured her second medal, a silver, in the sport’s shortest distance—the 500-meter in 37.15 seconds. And her fiancée, Jake Paul, was ecstatic about it.

“She’s so amazing, wow. Another medal, you inspire us all [Jutta Leerdam],” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of himself, which showed his live reaction from the race.

The footage showed Leerdam speeding through the track in her native orange uniform before the camera panned to ‘The Problem Child’ standing up in the stands endlessly clapping in celebration. He later shared another clip on Instagram with his fiancée inside a car, as she flaunted her two medals. Meanwhile, in the caption of the post, Paul hinted at celebrations.

“Time to celebrate hehe,” Paul wrote.

Jutta Leerdam was beaten only by her teammate, Femke Kok, who bagged gold in the 500-meter race, extending her two-year-plus unbeaten streak. Kok was in the opposite position in the 1000-meter race earlier this month, winning the silver medal, coming second after Leerdam. Meanwhile, the bronze medal in the 500-meter race was picked up by Japan’s Miho Takagi.

Leerdam was also quick to share her reactions on Instagram, as she posted several pictures from the event.

“Olympic silver in the 500m!!!!” she captioned the post.

Leerdam later revealed on her Instagram story that she wasn’t feeling all too well heading into the race.

“What a day, I woke up sick yesterday. I don’t know how I pulled this off, but so happy I did!!!”

And Leerdam had to do it, especially after how Jake Paul reacted to her last win.

Jake Paul broke down in tears after Jutta Leerdam won gold

Earlier this month, Leerdam clocked 1:12.31 to shatter the Olympic record and secure her first-ever Olympic gold medal. She had won a silver medal in the 2022 Winter Olympics, so you can imagine her excitement when she finally proved she is the best. After watching her time flash on the board, Leerdam was overcome with emotions.

And so was Jake Paul, who was in the stands, shedding tears of joy, visibly overwhelmed as Leerdam fulfilled her Olympic dream. This win was especially significant for the Dutch speed skater because of a fall at the Dutch Trials in December last year, which had even cast shadows over her participation in the 2026 Winter Games.

In the end, though, she made it on the team. And both Leerdam and Paul are thankful that she did.

It might not be Jake Paul creating history on the ice, but he clearly is grateful that his fiancée is. Did you think Leerdam was going to win again?