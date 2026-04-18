Jake Paul’s MSG Event Marred by Profiling Accusation During Medical Emergency

What was meant to be a showcase for Jake Paul‘s MVP promotions at Madison Square Garden quickly devolved into a firestorm of controversy. Last night’s MVP card, headlined by Alycia Baumgardner and Bo Mi Re Shin, saw an Olympian boxer allege profiling and mistreatment by the MSG staff.

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23-year-old former Olympian Jahmal Harvey took part in the latest MSG card after signing with MVP in August 2025. As a gold medalist at the 2021 World Championships in the featherweight division, he was one of the standout names on the card. Living up to that reputation, Harvey dominated Daniel Lugo in the lightweight bout, securing a fifth-round TKO. However, the young prospect’s win turned out to be bittersweet as he revealed how Madison Square Garden security removed his family members from the arena while they were trying to help his aunt during a seizure.

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“That meant a lot. Highlight of the night. If you know me, you know I am a family man. I do this for my family. It’s kind of sad to see them get kicked out of the fight due to my aunt having a seizure,” Harvey said in the post-fight presser. “And I felt like they was a little bit profiled by the Madison Square Garden security.

“It’s just no reason she got kicked out for trying to help my aunt having a seizure. That really got me a little bit bummed. But I’m glad they all came out. I wished they had stayed a little bit longer, enjoyed a little bit longer.”

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Considering how close he is with his family, it’s understandable how upsetting it must be for Harvey not to have his family be able to see him fight. However, amid the disappointment with Madison Square Garden security, Harvey also shared that his aunt was doing much better now.

This isn’t the first instance of the venue facing accusations of discrimination. According to a report by The Athletic last year, a former employee named Donald Ingrasselino sued Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., which manages the venue, on grounds of unlawful discrimination, hostile treatment, and wrongful termination. MSG, for its part, is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

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Now, as more details continue to emerge, Harvey has also explained how he managed to score an impressive knockout at Jake Paul’s MVP event.

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Jahmal Harvey explains getting 3rd win in a row at Jake Paul’s MSG event

Following an illustrious amateur career, Jahmal Harvey turned professional last year and picked up solid victories over Marcelo Del Aguila and Kevin Cervantes. Yet he was still searching for a statement win, something he finally secured at Jake Paul’s Madison Square Garden event against Daniel Lugo.

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The bout was scheduled for six rounds, but the former Olympian secured a TKO in the fifth round, proving both his power and his status as a rising prospect as he got 3rd professional win in a row. Harvey understood that many were curious about how he maintained composure and found the finishing shot, so he broke down his mindset.

“The fight after the first two rounds, I knew I had to start slowing it down, slowing down the pace,” Harvey said during the presser. “Because he started to hold a lot, first and foremost. So I just couldn’t come in. Once he was doing that, I was giving him the holes. I just had to beat him down to the body. Every time I came in, he just looked at the holes. I had to get a job.”

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Well, the remark drew some laughter from media members during the interaction, but it also highlighted his personality alongside his talent. While Jahmal Harvey’s performance in the ring announced his arrival as a top prospect, the controversy outside of it leaves a cloud over his breakout moment and the venue’s conduct.