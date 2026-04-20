Jake Paul’s MVP Boxer in ICU After Brain Bleed Following Knockout Loss

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), co-founded by Jake Paul, saw one of its fighters admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) following a knockout loss over the weekend that reportedly resulted in a brain bleed. Former unified super middleweight champion Shadasia Green faced Lani Daniels on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

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Despite being widely favored to win, Green suffered a brutal ninth-round knockout and was immediately stretchered out of the ring. She was transported to a hospital, where she revealed she “suffered some injuries” during the final round of her fight and added, “I’m currently resting and recovering, and look forward to coming back better than ever.”

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She remained in the hospital through Sunday night as well, and has issued an update on her Instagram story.

“With everything in me, I wanna thank those who had great concern and even the people who figured out during the fight something was wrong,” wrote Green. “I passed out due to bleeding out of my brain… However, I am in [the] ICU on the road to healing. I’ll be back to get what’s mine 100% covered.”

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She further elaborated about her condition in a post on Facebook, revealing doctors found a 9 millimeter brain bleed. However, she claimed that a surgery is not required as she is being treated with medicine.

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“I was winning the fight until my injury got the best of me,” said Green.

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Her bout against Lani Daniels marked her first appearance since unifying two 168-pound titles with a split-decision victory over Savannah Marshall last July. As of now, Most Valuable Promotions has yet to issue an official statement on the situation. While Shadasia Green focuses on her recovery, there remains growing concern that the New Jersey native could face more difficult news regarding her future.

The Jake Paul-promoted fighter may not be allowed to fight again

According to BoxRec, Green is currently under indefinite suspension by the New York State Athletic Commission pending neurological clearance. While the commission doesn’t outright impose lifetime bans on fighters who have suffered serious brain injuries, their medical standards make it extremely difficult for fighters to be licensed again after a brain injury.

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“Combatants who have sustained serious traumatic brain injuries are not eligible to compete,” their manual says. “Combatants fighting in New York must take an acceptable MRI scan demonstrating the absence of a head injury.”

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This means that if Green doesn’t fully recover, she may not be able to fight again in front of her home crowd. However, she could compete under other commissions. Take ‘Baby’ Joe Mesi, for example, who suffered several subdural hematomas during his 2004 bout with Vassiliy Jirov, wasn’t allowed to fight for two years.

However, he did return to fight in Arkansas and Michigan, where the medical guidelines are much more relaxed. In any case, it’s worth noting that while subdural hematomas are severe, not all brain bleeds are considered under that category.

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That being said, it appears Shadasia Green is on her way to recovery despite suffering a scary injury. For now, she remains determined to return once she is fully healed, but only time will tell what the future holds for the former champion.