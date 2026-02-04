Jake Paul’s MVP Inks Landmark Deal With Sky Sports After Ben Shalom’s BOXXER Lands at BBC

Jake Paul has come a long way from his days as a YouTuber. While his accolades inside the ring continue to pile up, his promotional endeavor has achieved a new milestone as well. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) appears to have inked a new deal with UK-based broadcaster Sky Sports. This became possible after English promoter Ben Shalom made his move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last year in June, Shalom-led BOXXER held its final show on Sky Sports, as the broadcaster chose not to renew its four-year deal. This led Shalom to sign a new deal with UK-based broadcaster BBC, and they hosted their first event with them after 175 days. Now, Shalom plans to host one boxing card every month. But his exit has opened up doors for MVP.

ADVERTISEMENT

When does Jake Paul-led MVP-Sky Sports deal begin?

“MVP will be hosting a press conference on Friday, February 6th at 12pm in London, England to formally announce their broadcast partnership,” according to a report from Boxing King Media. While the deal represents a major step forward for the promotion, it does come with one notable drawback.

Sky Sports does not broadcast in the United States. As a result, American fans will still need to tune in to DAZN, which remains the home for all MVP fights. Sky Sports also has prior ties to the boxing world, having previously partnered with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing to deliver the sport to UK audiences. That relationship, however, came to an end in 2021 when Matchroom moved exclusively to DAZN.

MVP, co-founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian in 2021, has experienced rapid and sustained growth since its inception. That growth is highlighted by the promotion’s partnership with streaming giant Netflix to air marquee events such as the Mike Tyson bout, Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor, and Anthony Joshua fights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz MIAMI, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 21: Anthony Joshua R and Jake Paul L attend a press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight to be held on December 19, in Miami, Florida on November 21, 2025. Jesus Olarte / Anadolu Miami United States. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxJesusxOlartex

While MVP initially drew attention through the signing of influencer boxers, it has since evolved into a serious player in the sport, boasting elite talent like Amanda Serrano and former UFC champion Holly Holm. And according to Boxing King Media, several of those stars will be in attendance at the upcoming press conference announcing the new partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“A number of MVP athletes will be in attendance for the launch of a project that will give fighters an opportunity to fight on the UK’s leading sports broadcaster,” they added in the report. While MVP has already established a strong foothold in the United States, this deal signals a clear push to capitalize on Paul’s popularity and further expand into the UK market.

The agreement also aligns with MVP’s recent trend of aggressively signing female athletes—a strategy that has helped set the promotion apart within the boxing landscape. And based on recent momentum, there are no signs of that growth slowing anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

6 fighters sign with Most Valuable Promotions

MVP has strengthened its women’s boxing roster with six new faces. Yet, the best among them is represented by WBC featherweight champion Tiara Brown, Olympic medalist Lauren Price Jones, and Brazilian influencer-turned-boxer Jully Poca.

Brown won the WBC title by defeating Skye Nicolson in March 2025 and defended it against Emma Gongora in September. “Signing with Most Valuable Promotions is a major moment in my career,” Brown said. “I’ve earned everything through discipline and consistency. Now I get to showcase that experience and championship mindset on a global stage with MVP.”

Jones, who captured bronze at the 2020 Olympics, became a world champion in just her eighth professional bout in November 2024. “From earning an Olympic medal to becoming a two-belt world champion, every step has prepared me for this,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poca, unbeaten in exhibition bouts and a social media star with over three million Instagram followers, chose MVP for its commitment to women’s boxing. “They don’t just put women on the card—they lead the way in putting us in the spotlight,” Poca said.

It looks like MVP is positioning itself for a major 2026. The promotion has also played a key role in keeping boxing on Sky Sports following the network’s decision to part ways with BOXXER. What’s your take on this new partnership?