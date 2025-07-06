Jake Paul’s Promotion Sends Strong Response Amid WBA’s U-Turn on Cruiserweight Ranking

The combat sports world was left stunned when Jake Paul cracked the WBA’s top 15, landing at No. 14 in the cruiserweight rankings. The news sparked widespread disbelief, as many struggled to accept the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s sudden leap into contender status. This past Saturday, Paul scored a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Anaheim’s Honda Center. In the aftermath of his win, the WBA, following through on their promise, elevated Jake Paul into the rankings, potentially setting him up for a future title shot against reigning champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. “Shoutout to the WBA and Gilberto for being disruptors and not being afraid to recognize me,” Jake Paul wrote on X in response to his new ranking.

Now boasting a 12-1 record with seven knockouts, Jake Paul didn’t hesitate to call out major names, including WBC champion Badou Jack and unified champion Gilberto Ramirez. However, backlash from other ranked fighters has been swift and vocal, forcing the WBA to reconsider its decision to rank ‘The Problem Child’ in the top 15. According to The Ring magazine, the sanctioning body will review the 28-year-old’s ranking during their European convention in Madrid, set for July 15–18. Unsurprisingly, Jake Paul hasn’t taken the backlash lightly.

In response to the mounting criticism and the WBA’s apparent reconsideration of his ranking, his team at Most Valuable Promotions issued a strong statement on Instagram. “Can’t say we are surprised. But no matter what, he will not be stopped. Fall down 10 times, get back up every single time. Expect them to hate what they can’t control,” the promotion declared, sharing a photo of Jake Paul just hours ago.

To be fair, Jake Paul’s journey that began in 2020 with a win over fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib was a far cry from elite competition. Since then, many of his opponents have been past their prime or not legitimate contenders. But then again, who starts their career fighting top-tier boxers? Paul’s performance against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., flawed though it may have been in terms of matchmaking, showed visible improvement. While ‘The Problem Child’ still has a long road ahead, his ambition and evident progress suggest he could evolve into a serious contender. Dismissing him entirely as talentless wouldn’t be accurate, though revoking his ranking on technical grounds, based on opposition quality is also understandable.

Regardless, the WBA’s decision to place Paul at No. 14 stunned many in the boxing world, igniting controversy within just 48 hours of the update. The backlash was swift, pushing the organization into what appears to be damage control mode. Further clarification from WBA President Gilberto Mendoza is still pending, but the planned review of the 28-year-old’s status has now become a pivotal moment in the wider debate about celebrity influence versus merit-based rankings in professional boxing. To add fuel to the fire, one of the WBA’s currently ranked fighters has now publicly weighed in on how he really feels about Jake Paul’s inclusion.

Jake Paul ranked among the Top 15? It’s “disgusting”

Jake Paul’s newly earned No. 14 ranking has stirred fresh controversy, especially among fighters who have spent years climbing through the ranks after years spent on the amateur circuit. Paul now sits just ahead of fellow American Craig Parker (20-0, 20 KOs), who last fought at heavyweight on April 1 and won by knockout. Paul ranks right behind Italy’s Giovanni Cristian Scuderi (12-0, 5 KOs), who hasn’t competed at cruiserweight since 2022 and has spent his last four fights at heavyweight. The shake-up in the rankings triggered outrage from Craig Parker, who was pushed down to No. 15 as a result.

“I got up yesterday morning, and the first thing that came to my news feed was Jake Paul ranked number 14 by the WBA, where I was ranked number 14,” Parker told TMZ Sports. “They moved me down to 15.” Clearly frustrated, he continued, “It was just something like all the hard work I put in over the years. It’s a struggle to be ranked in the WBA or any belt and stuff like that, so for him just to take a position – that guys like me who struggle to find ways to the gym – it’s a long road to be where we at, you know? And for him just to be number 14, it was a slap in the face. What can I say? It was disgusting news to me.”

Though Jake Paul has made significant promotional contributions to boxing, being the driving force behind the first all-women’s boxing card set for July 11 at Madison Square Garden, his unconventional rise from YouTuber to boxer continues to be a sticking point for purists. Despite his win streak, it’s true that his only loss came against the only legitimate boxer he’s faced, Tommy Fury, and all of his victories were against faded or retired fighters. That’s exactly why Jake Paul’s showmanship has brought attention to the sport, and the legitimacy of his ranking now remains hotly debated. The ball is now in the WBA’s court, but should they strike his name off the list? What do you think?