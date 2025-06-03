Jake Paul’s Sinking Title Hopes Reignited by World Champion Ahead of Julio Cesar Chavez Clash

Last year, when Jake Paul expressed his desire to be a world champion in boxing, it seemed like nothing but a pipe dream. After all, the Disney kid who made YouTube videos was going up against Mike Tyson, hoping to prove himself and get a fight against someone like Alvarez. It was a dream, but it became real with every single fight. And finally, after delivering several blockbuster events, it seems like he moved the needle enough. According to reports, WBC was considering giving him an opportunity against cruiserweight champion Badou Jack, following his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28. However, as Jack was ordered to take a rematch against Norair Mikaeljan, that dream simmered down. Just when it seemed like Paul’s title dream was over, Unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez entered as a new beacon of hope, delivering a direct message to The Problem Child.

A few days ago, Sean Zittel caught up with Ramirez ahead of his WBO title defense against Yuniel Dorticos on the same card as Paul-Chavez. With Jake Paul’s title opportunity rumors going rampant, Zittel asked, “What happens if Jake Paul wins and he fights you. What happens in that fight?” Without wasting a second, the 33-year-old replied, “I beat Jake Paul. Easily. Easy money.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Most Valuable Promotions (@mostvaluablepromotions) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The interesting thing was that Zurdo didn’t discredit the fight completely, motivating the interviewer to probe further. “Do you think he deserves a title shot?” he asked. Zurdo didn’t explicitly give a clear answer, claiming that he is only focused on his upcoming match. “I have that mandatory need to win this coming match. I don’t take anything from Dorticos.”

However, he once again didn’t dismiss Jake Paul’s credibility for the title shot, claiming that if he had to fight El Gallo, he would do it. “He got nothing to do with Zurdo and Jake Paul, I mean, if everything makes sense, when is right, when not?” he concluded.

Ramirez’s verdict is simple. “I need to take care of this opponent first. After this fight, whoever comes next doesn’t matter.” At the moment, it seems unlikely that Zurdo will take on Jake Paul, given Jai Opetaia is waiting around the corner. However, this statement is more than enough for the 27-year-old who will do anything to get that title shot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul promises the biggest event of the year

It might be surprising, but even if Jake Paul does not secure the Zurdo bout, he can explore other options. He has alternatives with WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis standing at the forefront. The fight could have happened already if Tank had not been embroiled in the Lamont Roach rematch.

However, Paul recently revealed, “We’re working on it behind the scenes to make that happen,” claiming they have not lost hope. “Obviously, that’s a fight where the fans are going to win, and it’s going to be the biggest event of the year,” he further added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans will see a more active Jake Paul as he has finally grasped the sport. “I want big money fights and tough opponents. I want to become a world champion. You’re going to see me be very active,” he concluded.

So, as things stand, everything indicates that Jake Paul is getting a title shot in the future. Whether it’s against Zurdo or Tank, it is yet to be seen. Do you think Paul deserves a title shot? Share your thoughts down below.