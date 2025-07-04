Jake Paul’s Team Confirms $5 Million Talks With Tyson Fury For Blockbuster Rematch

When it comes to boxing’s most theatrical storylines, the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury saga continues to write itself like a primetime Netflix drama—with plot twists, sibling cameos, and now, a potential $5 million sequel. While most rematches hinge on unfinished business, this one appears to be rooted in unfinished negotiations, egos, and texts.

It all began when the former WBC heavyweight champion, a.k.a. The Gypsy King, decided to stir the pot publicly. In a video clip posted by IFN Boxing, Tyson Fury admitted to texting YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul directly, pressing him for clarity on a potential second showdown between his younger half-brother Tommy Fury, and the internet star. Fury’s words weren’t just idle chatter—they were a mix of frustration and intrigue. “I’ve even texted Jake Paul to say like ‘What’s going on? Do you want to get it on with Tommy and make the fight happen?” the British boxer revealed during the recent IBA meet in Turkey.

However, as Tyson Fury sees it, the fight game isn’t always dictated by belts and rankings—it’s often egos and posturing. “Other than boxing, there’s a lot of egos involved… he said this, she said that, I want this, I want that. And when things like that happen, it’s difficult to make fights—as you’ve seen over the years,” the former WBC champ added candidly.

Enter Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions and Jake Paul’s right-hand dealmaker. Responding to the clip, Bidarian validated Fury’s version of events with a monetary cherry on top. “I can confirm he did text Jake and say you and Tommy need the rematch. I can also confirm Jake responded that said he offered Tommy $5 million and he’s not getting that money from anyone else,” Bidarian posted.

This $5 million claim wasn’t just tossed into the ring like confetti. It came as part of a deeper conversation about stakes, star power, and the marketability of the rematch. Regardless, having just notched a decisive victory against arguably the most seasoned opponent of his career, Jake Paul is wasting no time stirring conversation about future matchups—even those he’s not directly involved in.

Jake Paul weighs in on Chavez Jr. vs Tommy Fury debate after latest win

After defeating former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. with scores of 99-91, 97-93, and 98-92, Paul was asked a pointed question by ES News’ Elie Seckbach: “Chavez Jr. or Tommy Fury, who would win that one?” The Problem Child didn’t flinch, replying with calm intrigue, “I don’t know. That would be a good fight.”

While his answer may have been diplomatic, it came from someone uniquely qualified to comment—after all, he’s fought both. Jake’s split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in 2023 was a closely contested bout in which he knocked Fury down in the eighth round, a moment he still carries as proof of his punching power. On the other hand, his recent battle against Chavez Jr. was a showcase of dominance. Despite a brief rally from the Mexican veteran in the later rounds, Paul had clearly outboxed him through the early stages.

Chavez Jr., whose career has long been overshadowed by the legendary name he carries, was candid in defeat. “I thought I lost the first five rounds, so I tried to win the last rounds,” he admitted post-fight. “He’s strong, a good boxer (for) the first three, four rounds…after that, I felt he was tired. I don’t think he’s ready for the champions, but he’s a good fighter.” That kind of begrudging respect adds a layer of validation to Paul’s journey—a journey still met with skepticism due to his influencer origins.