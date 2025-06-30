Jake Paul’s Threats at Piers Morgan Fall Flat as Boxing Champ Makes Accusations After Chavez Jr. Fight

In the vibrant, drama-charged world of modern boxing, where YouTube megastars collide with ring legends, the latest fireworks erupted after Jake Paul’s controversial clash with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The build-up featured plenty of trash-talk, but in the end, the aftermath stole the show—and not for the right reasons. While Paul was basking in his unanimous decision victory at the Honda Center, many shared their dislike for what they had just witnessed. When the Problem Child’s name was announced after the 10 round battle, instead of applause, he was met with boos. An angry Jake Paul fought back, “All the boos are words, and actions speak louder than words, so y’all can shut the f**k up.” As if that wasn’t enough, Vergil Ortiz Jr. has now shared a scathing critique of the fighter as well as the fight.

Taking to X, the Interim WBC super welterweight champion fired off: “Jake Paul is scamming the entire world with his circus fights selling them as real fights but the entire world continues to eat it all up and then have the nerve to be disappointed because the circus fights they pay to watch aren’t real fights. He is singlehandedly destroying the sport and everyone else is enabling it. You guys are going to continue covering and watching the circuses hoping for the umpeenth time that this circus will be real. What is it called again when you keep doing the same thing expecting different results? 🤔”

As if that punch wasn’t enough, Vergil Ortiz Jr. followed it up with a sarcastic jab aimed directly at Jake Paul: “You have to applaud Jake Paul for keeping up the charade this long and for having everyone else still believe it 😂”

The clear rebuke from the 27-year-old champion comes on the heels of Jake Paul’s bitter feud with journalist Piers Morgan, which has now taken a new turn, with Paul threatening to sue anyone who alleges that his win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was staged.

Piers Morgan clash explodes into legal threats after Chavez Jr. bout

Before stepping into the ring against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Jake Paul had appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where things quickly spiraled. After Morgan suggested Paul might not be the athlete he believed himself to be, the YouTuber-turned-fighter lashed out, calling Morgan a “fat a*”* before abruptly ending the interview.

Following Paul’s unanimous decision win in Anaheim, Morgan returned fire on X, writing: “I had a better fight with Jake Paul on Thursday than the unwatchable farce that took place tonight.” He continued, “The guy’s lining his pockets with buckets of $$$$—but he’s killing boxing with this boring staged bullsh*t against older fighters way past their prime.”

Jake Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, didn’t take kindly to Morgan’s insinuation. Bidarian responded, “This claim is baseless and irresponsible. Last night’s fight vs. Chavez Jr. was a fully sanctioned 10-round cruiserweight bout, officiated by the California State Athletic Commission with official judges. No staging / rigging—just hard work and a legit win. To say otherwise not only undermines the integrity of the sport, but is defamatory and causes reputational damage to MVP, Jake Paul, and the Commission. Enough is enough. We will be exploring all options, including legal action, to hold accountable those spreading such deliberate and harmful lies.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Jake Paul jumped in to add, “After years of letting it slide as just ‘haters being haters’, I have asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career. Expect to get served you pigs.”

It seems the memo never made it to Vergil Ortiz Jr. And if you know the young boxer, threats of legal action won’t really be something that will deter the Interim champion from speaking out. Regardless, it seems that despite a clear win, Jake Paul still has to deal with naysayers questioning the legitimacy of his boxing fights. Only time will tell how this turns out. What do you think: Was it staged?