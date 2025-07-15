Jake Paul’s Title Shot Aspirations Hit Brick Wall as Don King Pulls Power Move

Fresh off the biggest win of his career, Jake Paul is now face-to-face with a major obstacle on his journey to cruiserweight title. On June 27 at the Honda Center, El Gallo secured a milestone victory by defeating Julio César Chávez Jr., a former WBC middleweight champion and son of the Mexican boxing legend. The win having marked a turning point in Paul’s career, helped shift his public image from YouTuber to serious contender in the cruiserweight division. Yet despite the momentum, the road to a world title remains anything but simple.

In the aftermath of the victory, reports confirmed that Jake Paul had earned the No. 14 spot in the WBA cruiserweight rankings, officially making him eligible to challenge reigning WBA and WBO champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramírez. However, Jake Paul’s camp appeared more interested in chasing WBC gold instead. Ultimately, their sights were set on current WBC champion Badou Jack, who claimed the title by defeating Ilunga Makabu in 2023. But just as the plan was taking shape, negotiations hit an unexpected wall.

Just a few hours ago, @MoBoxingNP shared a post on V, that read: “Don King rejects Jake Paul’s step-aside offer to Noel Mikaelian.” According to ESPN’s Salvador Rodríguez, legendary promoter Don King refused Jake Paul’s proposal for Mikaelian to step aside and allow the 12-1 boxer to challenge Badou Jack for the WBC cruiserweight title. Rodríguez further reported on X that the WBC has scheduled a purse bid for July 15 for the mandatory rematch between Jack and Mikaelian. The rematch was ordered after Jack narrowly edged Mikaelian by majority decision on May 3 during the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull event in Riyadh, following a hard-fought bout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

So, the 93-year-old promoter’s decision reflects the tactics of a seasoned boxing veteran, protecting his fighter’s mandatory position while maximizing financial gain through a purse bid. It’s a signature Don King move, blending strategy with longevity in the business. Now, refusing Jake Paul’s offer not only keeps Mikaelian in line for a world title shot but also allows King to play the long game, banking on control and leverage.

Meanwhile, BoxingScene reported that the 28-year-old’s team remains adamant about securing a title opportunity sooner rather than later. With Badou Jack at the top of their wishlist, their camp has pushed hard to bypass the rankings and leap into a championship bout. But now, with King’s refusal and the purse bid looming, Jake Paul may need to reassess his next steps. Options on the table include a potential showdown with WBA champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramírez, who recently fulfilled his mandatory obligations, or perhaps a rematch with Tommy Fury, who handed Jake Paul his first and only career loss in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Jake Paul has yet to secure his next fight, he’s far from throwing in the towel. Having faced his own share of criticism and online trolling, the Ohio native understands the pressure that comes with the spotlight. That’s why he’s now using his platform to uplift fellow fighters.

After Sheeraz’s brutal KO, Jake Paul issues one bold wish for Edgar Berlanga

The buildup to Ring III, headlined by Edgar Berlanga and Shakur Stevenson, was full of heated trash talk, especially from Berlanga, who vowed to knock out his opponent. But when the bell rang, it was Hamzah Sheeraz who stole the show. Moving up a division for the bout, Sheeraz dominated from the start, knocking Berlanga down twice in the fourth round before finishing the fight in the fifth. The loss silenced Berlanga’s pre-fight bravado, but support began to pour in from some surprising sources. And one of the most vocal was Jake Paul, who stepped in to defend the fallen fighter against a wave of online criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Berlanga lost. So what?” Jake Paul posted on X, brushing off the idea that a single loss defines a boxer’s career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who recently defeated former world champion Julio César Chávez Jr., urged the boxing world to move past the outdated mentality that a loss marks the end. “Boxing needs to stop indicting boxers of their end because of a loss,” he wrote.

Still, questions remain about Jake Paul’s own next move. With momentum on his side and growing credibility, will he secure a fight with one of the top names in the cruiserweight division? Or could he choose to chase a mega-fight with someone like Anthony Joshua instead? What do you think?