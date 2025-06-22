Jake Paul’s Title Shot Threatened as Cruiserweight Champ Eyes Heavyweight Move

Last year, when Jake Paul announced his ambition to become a world champion in boxing, many dismissed it as nothing more than a fantasy. The former Disney star turned YouTuber turned boxer was entering the ring with legends like Mike Tyson, hoping to earn enough credibility to eventually land bouts against names like Canelo Alvarez, Gervonta Davis, or even former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. What once felt like a pipe dream slowly began taking shape with each headline-making fight. After delivering several high-profile events, Jake Paul appeared to shift the narrative, and the needle, enough for the WBC to reportedly consider granting him a shot at cruiserweight champion Badou Jack, pending the outcome of his June 28 clash with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. But with Jack ordered to run it back with Norair Mikaeljan, that opportunity fizzled, at least for now.

Then, just as Jake Paul’s title hopes seemed to be fading, a new possibility emerged. Unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez stepped into the spotlight with a direct message to “The Problem Child.” Ramirez is set to make his WBA and WBO World Cruiserweight title defense on June 28 as well, facing Yuniel Dorticos on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Chavez Jr. As the event draws near, both Zurdo and others close to him have acknowledged a potential future title fight involving Jake Paul. If both fighters win, a showdown that once felt implausible and ridiculous could suddenly become reality. But will it actually happen?

Even though a potential matchup between Jake Paul and Gilberto Ramirez seemed possible if both secured wins on June 28, that scenario now appears increasingly unlikely. During a recent interview posted by DAZN Boxing from the Brickhouse Boxing Club in Hollywood, California, a reporter asked the 34-year-old Mexican champion, “What example or inspiration do you have in the history of cruiserweights?” Gilberto Ramirez didn’t hesitate with his answer: “Oleksandr Usyk.” He stated, “Because he also comes from middleweight. Then he conquered the cruiserweight and now he is the unified heavyweight champion. It’s an inspiration. George Foreman, too. They are weights that are not very heavy. They are 6’3”.”

via Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Gilberto Ramirez celebrates winning his light heavyweight bout after a withdrawal by Tommy Karpency at Staples Center on April 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Ramirez, who has often been praised for his size, reach, and ring IQ, clearly has his eyes on a bigger legacy. But he didn’t stop there as he made it known what truly motivates him moving forward. “It inspires me a lot to someday move up to heavyweight to win a title,” Ramirez said. “It’s a fight that I would love it with the best in the world. We are fighters, giving the best of ourselves is the best we know. To show a performance to the people, to give good fights.”

For real boxers, fighting the best is about legacy, not just paydays. And maybe stepping in the ring with a YouTuber-turned-boxer like Jake Paul wouldn’t align with what the 47-1 boxer sees as the next meaningful chapter of his career. Still, earlier this month, Ramirez’s outlook on such a matchup seemed slightly different.

Jake Paul’s title dream gets a surprise lifeline

Earlier this month, Sean Zittel also caught up with Zurdo. With title shot rumors swirling around Jake Paul, Zittel didn’t hesitate to ask the pressing question. “What happens if Jake Paul wins and he fights you. What happens in that fight?” Without missing a beat, Ramirez responded confidently, “I beat Jake Paul. Easily. Easy money.”

What stood out, however, was that Gilberto Ramirez didn’t outright dismiss the idea of the fight. That prompted Zittel to dig deeper, asking, “Do you think he deserves a title shot?” Zurdo remained noncommittal, reiterating that his focus was strictly on his current challenge. “I have that mandatory need to win this coming match. I don’t take anything from Dorticos,” he said. Yet again, he didn’t close the door on the Jake Paul conversation, suggesting that if the timing and terms made sense, he would consider the fight. “He got nothing to do with Zurdo and Jake Paul. I mean, if everything makes sense, when is right, when not?” he added.

In the end, Gilberto Ramirez made his stance clear: “I need to take care of this opponent first. After this fight, whoever comes next doesn’t matter.” Right now, a showdown with Jake Paul seems unlikely, especially with Jai Opetaia looming as a more immediate and traditional contender. Still, Zurdo’s openness to the idea leaves the door slightly ajar, just enough for Jake Paul, who is determined to land a title opportunity by any means necessary. Whether that shot comes against Ramirez or someone else remains to be seen. So, the question is: Do you think Jake Paul deserves a title shot?