Jake Paul’s Viral Amir Khan Bottle Trick Dubbed “Fake Like His Boxing Career”

Jake Paul and Amir Khan have fortunately never shared the same ring, but that hasn’t stopped them from trading verbal jabs. Their war of words dates back to 2024, when Jake Paul’s bout with Mike Tyson was officially confirmed for November. Like many in the boxing world, Amir Khan wasn’t on board with the matchup. After all, who wanted to see a YouTuber-turned-boxer trying to punch a 58-year-old? Reflecting that sentiment, Khan said, “If he beats Mike Tyson yeah definitely I’d like to give him (Jake Paul) a little slap and sort him out.” Now, with another fight looming, Jake Paul has aimed his latest dig at Khan, though not in a direct way.

In less than two weeks, Jake Paul is set to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., a former WBC world middleweight champion, on June 28th at Honda Center, Anaheim. And Jake Paul, like always, is ramping up the theatrics in the lead-up to the bout. This time, he’s working overtime to paint Chavez Jr. as a soft target and showcase his own legitimacy as a fighter. To do that, he’s revisited a stunt that Amir Khan famously perfected nearly a decade ago, recycling a moment from Khan’s past to bolster his own hype.

Just a few hours ago, @mbrboxing reshared a video of Jake Paul on Instagram with the caption, “Swipe ➡️ Real or edited?👇🔥.” The original clip had been posted by Jake Paul himself, captioned, “Precision beats power – June 28th I KO Chavez – go @getw.” In the video, The Problem Child is seen training in the gym before suddenly turning to the camera and saying, “Can Chavez Jr. do this? Get W in Walmart.” He then tosses a W bottle into the air and begins punching it back and forth mid-air, finishing with a final strike that sends the bottle flying into a punching bag before it drops to the floor, where it lands upright on the ground. It was a slick, well-executed move, but not an original one.

A post shared by Malik Basjirov (@mbrboxing)

Faryal Makhdoom, Amir Khan’s wife, about 10 years ago, shared a clip of her husband during what appeared to be a media workout, with cameras flashing around him. In the footage, Khan, in a remarkable display of hand speed and coordination, took an empty plastic bottle, balanced it on his hand, and flipped it into the air. He then used a flurry of rapid punches, similar to working a speed bag, to keep the bottle spinning and afloat in midair before delivering a final powerful punch (often a left hook) to send it flying away..

That same stunt was later revisited in a video shared by the official Sting Pakistan YouTube channel two years after the original, showing Khan executing the same move using a “Sting” beverage bottle with equal finesse. Now, with Jake Paul attempting the same trick, and considering his history of posting heavily edited content, fans were quick to question the authenticity of the stunt as well as his skills.

Jake Paul knows how to fake it. Or does he?

One user seemed uncertain that Jake Paul could possibly pull off the move, remarking, “Looks like bro got marvel cgi guy on his side.” The comment also draws a parallel to another recent stunt Jake Paul posted, a clearly edited video where he pretended to fight a silverback gorilla, only to flee in fear moments later.

Another commenter went straight for the jugular, writing, “Fake like his boxing career 😭😂.” The jab reflects ongoing criticism of Jake Paul’s fight history, with detractors often pointing out that he hasn’t fought legitimate, active boxers in his age group. Instead, many of his bouts have been against older MMA fighters or faded boxing names, which, combined with his late start in the sport at 23 after a YouTube career, leads some to question the authenticity of his boxing credentials altogether.

Adding to the sarcasm, one user quipped, “Paul would destroy Dubois right now 🔥🔥,” clearly mocking the idea that Jake Paul could stand toe-to-toe with IBF World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Dubois. The implication? If Jake Paul ever faced someone of Dubois’ caliber, the fight would be over in seconds, with Paul likely wheeled straight to the hospital.

Another cutting remark read, “The only real thing about him is his money, everything else is fake.” It’s hard to argue with the first half as Jake Paul has made headlines for his massive spending: a $40 million private jet, a $20 million mansion in Puerto Rico, a $42 million estate in Georgia, and an enviable collection of luxury cars. To many critics, these extravagances highlight a persona built more on spectacle and wealth than sporting substance.

More comments echoed the same skepticism, with one stating, “More CGI and can be a Marvel movie,” pointing to how unnaturally smooth the bottle trick looked. The flawless execution reminded fans more of big-budget film effects than a real-life gym stunt. Whether the video was edited or not, most commenters simply weren’t buying it. And while we can’t say for sure whether Jake Paul genuinely pulled it off, if he did, credit where it’s due. So, what’s your take on Jake Paul’s video?