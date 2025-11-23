Jake Paul Saves Brother Logan’s Day After Private Jet Malfunctions on His Way to F1 Vegas GP

The 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix will roar to life on Sunday, November 23, at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The race weekend opened on Thursday with Free Practice 1, followed by FP2 and FP3 on Friday and Saturday, before heading into Qualifying on Saturday evening. Fans have been flooding into the city for the spectacle, including WWE star Logan Paul, the older brother of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

But Logan Paul’s trip didn’t go smoothly. On his way to Las Vegas, he encountered unexpected trouble, forcing the 30-year-old to call his younger brother for help. Fortunately for him, ‘The Problem Child’ ended up solving the problem. Logan shared the update on social media, revealing that Jake Paul stepped in to save the day and ensure he’d make it to the Strip Circuit to catch the F1 action live.

Logan Paul thanks Jake Paul for the last-minute rescue

Just a couple of hours ago, Logan Paul took to his Instagram story to share a clip of himself stepping off his private jet after it malfunctioned in Colorado. “Our plane malfunctioned in Colorado late last night. We were stuck,” he wrote in the caption. “Then [Jake Paul] saved the day and sent us his jet so we could come to Vegas for F1. Thx bro ily.”

Last February, Jake Paul took to social media to unveil his big-money purchase—a brand-new private jet—funded by the massive payday he earned from his high-profile bout against Mike Tyson. Paul has competed 13 times professionally, but none of his fights matched the global attention of his showdown with Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Texas late last year.

Despite concerns over Tyson’s health and a delayed schedule, Paul dominated from start to finish and later claimed he intentionally chose not to knock out the then-58-year-old legend. Paul reportedly secured around $40 million (£31m) from the event and used it to buy the jet. In an Instagram post, ‘El Galo’ showed off his first private jet.

Imago Boxing: Paul vs Silva Oct 29, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jake Paul during a boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena.

Image Credits – Imago

It’s a sleek grey aircraft complete with a bow, which was parked next to a matching £200,000 Mercedes Maybach SUV. Regardless, while Paul has managed to save his brother’s day, the question is, can he save himself from the challenge that awaits him next month?

Jake Paul is out to shock the world against Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul insists he’s ready to shock the world as he gears up for his December 19 clash with former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. After his planned bout with Gervonta Davis fell apart, Paul jumped straight into what many consider an impossible assignment. But the YouTuber-turned-contender is embracing the challenge head-on.

“I like to challenge myself. I like to take on the biggest and the best,” Paul said at the Miami press conference. “I’m going to shock the world… People are saying I am out of my mind. I’ve gotten to where I am today because of delusional optimism. It’s a delusion—until it’s not.” Paul expects to come in between 215 and 225 pounds, while Joshua cannot exceed 245.

Confident in his power, he warned, “This is not a one-sided fight… I have the ability to put people to sleep.” He even predicted a stoppage in the middle rounds, adding, “I’m putting a stint in all of those plans… I’m knocking this guy out.”

Having said that, it appears Jake Paul has saved both his brother Logan Paul and his next fight. But do you think he can beat Anthony Joshua?