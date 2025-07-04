Jake Paul Sets Bad Blood Aside to Issue Heartfelt Message for Rivals

Despite setting a new gate record for Honda Center in Anaheim, Jake Paul is once again the center of criticism. Not because of the mediocre quality of his headliner, but because of how badly the ticket prices tumbled to fill up the arena. According to reports, the prices dropped nearly 70% just a day before, with some seats even sold for $10.

Experts and critics were quick to point fingers, with The Ring, owned by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, even questioning The Problem Child’s motive and draw. However, it seems like Riyadh Season’s upcoming July 12th event is facing the same problem. A perfect opportunity for Jake Paul to exact revenge, right? Not exactly what the social media star did. The 28-year-old, in a surprising move, has chosen to put the rivalry aside and take the high road.

Jake Paul wants the best for boxing

On Friday, the Cleveland native responded to a tweet by @robnashvwille, accusing The Ring of blatant hypocrisy. The user wrote, “The Ring was quick to bag on the Jake Paul numbers from the other night, but nothing about their own money pit of a card… just a complete and utter promotional failure.” The post was in response to a report from an amateur boxing reporter, Fred Garvin, who claimed, “They cut out over 1/4 of the seats for Ring III and tickets still aren’t moving. This is the genius of Turki. Not being able to move 8K seats when tickets start at $66 tax included.” It seems, according to the report, the ticket sales at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens are not as good as they were expected to be.

According to another report from Brunch Boxing, despite the event featuring Edgar Berlanga and Shakur Stevenson on the card, the promoters have had to cut down ticket prices significantly since “less than 30% of the tickets for the new configuration have been sold.” His first response was a bit pointed, where he tweeted, “They don’t like what they can’t control.”

However, Jake Paul, responding to @robnashvwille, stated, “Happy 4th of July. Im proud to be an American and I want boxing to succeed.” The rivalry between the 28-year-old and His Excellency is an open secret, with the entities constantly taking shots at each other. But when it comes to the growth of sport, Paul is ready to bury the hatchet. “I hope July 12 is a success for all of the fighters,” he added, before wishing the best to Shakur Stevenson and Edgar Berlanga.

Ever since his debut, Jake Paul has constantly proclaimed that he takes this sport seriously and wants to make it a better place. And so far, he has walked on that path. Not only is he producing the biggest events, but he is also giving platforms to young and upcoming stars through MVP. Furthermore, it seems like, despite all the criticism, Jake Paul is constantly attracting big fights with another $5 million rematch in sight.

Tommy Fury missed a golden opportunity

The Jake Paul-Tommy Fury rematch is a saga that remains unfinished. Just when the match seems imminent, the talks fall apart, with the duo pointing fingers at each other. Recently, Tommy Fury’s half-brother, Tyson Fury, added a new chapter to this saga.

In a recent interview with IFN Boxing, the former WBC heavyweight champion admitted to texting Paul directly. “I’ve even texted Jake Paul to say like ‘What’s going on?” he revealed, wanting to know the status of the rematch. “Do you want to get it on with Tommy and make the fight happen?” he added during the recent IBA meet in Turkey.

The Gypsy King believes that the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury saga is now bigger than belts and the duo’s ego is stopping it from happening. With both fighters wanting different things, the Mancunian believes the fight will never happen. As soon as the clip went viral, MVP’s co-founder Nakisa Bidarian reacted, acknowledging that the chat had happened.

However, Bidarian added a fact that Tyson Fury comfortably left out. “I can also confirm Jake responded that said he offered Tommy $5 million and he’s not getting that money from anyone else,” Bidarian posted. So, the conditions are clear. Jake Paul is not going to bend to TNT’s demand, and if the latter wants the rematch, he has to accept that payout.

And honestly, Fury might not get a better deal than this. So, thinking that he rejected such a massive guaranteed payday is quite baffling. However, if he ever wants the rematch, the offer is on the table. Do you think Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 2 will happen?