Jake Paul Signs Three-Division Boxing Champion After Challenging Dana White

Jake Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions team recently challenged Dana White’s market monopoly. Although their remarks mainly targeted the UFC, they also aimed at the latter’s Zuffa Boxing venture. To counter White’s dominance, MVP has already lined up Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano as their entry into MMA. Now, the promotion has also signed a three-division boxing champion to its roster.

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Looking to disrupt the combat sports market, Jake Paul has signed three-division boxing champion Mikaela Mayer to his Most Valuable Promotions banner, unveiling the move with a grand trailer.

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“You know what I love about MVP?” ‘El Gallo’ said while wrapping Mayer’s hands on Instagram. “We really took over women’s boxing, and we’re just getting warmed up. Bigger fights to come. We’re just missing one piece. So the question is: Are you ready to join the movement?” he added.

Jake Paul’s promotion already features female boxing superstars like Amanda Serrano and Holly Holm. However, bringing the 35-year-old three-division boxing champion under their banner could open the door for several marquee matchups. Currently, the Californian boxer holds WBA, WBC, and WBO titles across the super featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight divisions, and her arrival could potentially set up a showdown with Katie Taylor.

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Following the signing with Most Valuable Promotions, Mayer seems excited about the new partnership, as she expects incredible opportunities under Jake Paul’s banner.

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“I’m thrilled to join Most Valuable Promotions as we continue breaking barriers and elevating women’s boxing to new heights,” Mayer said, as per ESPN. “I’ve always wanted the biggest and best fights, and MVP’s premier roster of women champions creates incredible opportunities to make those matchups happen.

“I’m looking forward to showcasing my skills on some of the biggest platforms in the sport and working with a passionate, innovative team that believes in the continued growth of women’s boxing,” she added.

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With that in mind, Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing, which has recently gained momentum on Paramount+ with the additions of Conor Benn and Jai Opetaia, could face some serious competition if Jake Paul’s MVP begins staging major fights on platforms like Netflix.

That said, while MVP has now signed a decorated female boxing star, the promotion has also shown confidence by bringing in another woman who hasn’t fought professionally yet.

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Jake Paul signed a female boxer with no professional fights

Mostly, ‘The Problem Child’s promotion signs fighters who already have a name, presence, and a strong professional record behind them. But Paul and his team also don’t miss opportunities to bring in potential future talent. Although Jully Oliveira hasn’t fought in a professional boxing bout yet, MVP still signed her, and many believe the promotion may have been attracted to her 6.8 million social media reach.

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While marketing value could be a factor, the Brazilian also carries an intriguing background in combat sports. Oliveira first gained attention after a viral incident in which she knocked out an Uber driver who allegedly tried to assault a woman. Following that moment, Misfits Boxing brought her in, and ‘Poca’ began building her amateur career on the influencer boxing stage.

Eventually, the 31-year-old became the Misfits cruiserweight champion after defeating Alaena Potocnik. She also defended her belt a couple of times before vacating the title and signing with MVP. So alongside a decorated three-division champion like Mikaela Mayer, the promotion has also brought in a fighter with zero professional bouts, showing the diversity in Paul’s recruitment strategy.

That said, do you think Jake Paul’s MVP can actually challenge Dana White’s dominance? Let us know in the comments section below.