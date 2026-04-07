Jake Paul Slams Dutch Media for Spreading Lies About His Relationship With Fiancée Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul has had enough. The YouTuber-turned-boxer took to social media to criticize Dutch media outlets for allegedly spreading false information about his relationship with Jutta Leerdam over the years. In a strongly worded tweet, ‘The Problem Child’ accused the media of spreading false narratives about his fiancée, claiming that the situation has gone on for far too long.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Seeing the Dutch media lying about my fiancé Jutta and I,” he wrote on X. “There is so much false information being spread about Jutta in the past years. It needs to stop.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple went public in 2023 and has remained in the spotlight ever since. While their relationship has received international notice, coverage in the Netherlands has often turned away from Leerdam’s speed skating accomplishments.

Instead, they have focused on her personal life, with speculation constantly overshadowing her performances on the ice. That scrutiny has only increased over time. From speculations prompted by isolated appearances to criticism of her personality and lifestyle, the narrative around Jutta Leerdam is often defined by assumptions rather than facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public figures, notably Dutch commentators, have questioned if her relationship with Jake Paul has changed her identity, putting extra pressure beyond her athletic career. Despite this, Leerdam has continued to perform at the greatest level, even as the noise around her only increased.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has previously hinted at how the criticism affects her, although Jake Paul has consistently provided public support, attending events and cheering her on through both wins and controversy. Now, with this latest statement, ‘The Problem Child’ is drawing a clear line. His message goes beyond defending his relationship; it questions how athletes are discussed outside of their sport.

And, as the attention around the power couple continues to grow, it’s clear that Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam are no longer willing to stay silent when it comes to how their story is being told. But what exactly pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer so over the edge?

ADVERTISEMENT

Dutch media reports Jake Paul called off his engagement with Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul’s frustration didn’t come out of nowhere. It followed a new round of rumors suggesting that his engagement to Jutta Leerdam had already ended. According to reports circulating in the Netherlands, the relationship was over due to a falling out, with ‘The Problem Child’ allegedly taking back the ring and walking away entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jutta has been dumped by her fiancé, Jake! He is completely done with her!” Dutch media personality Yvonne Coldeweijer wrote. “Two weeks ago, Jake dropped her off at home, took the ring from her, and broke off the engagement and thus the relationship.”

The speculation didn’t end there. Some reports went even further, accusing Jake Paul of cheating and portraying their relationship as chaotic behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It seems that Jake is cheating with anyone and everyone,” Coldeweijer further shared on her Instagram. “He even makes the women he cheats with sign an NDA.”

However, none of these claims were supported by real proof, but they gained traction—especially as fans noticed reduced interaction between the two on social media, fueling even more assumptions. In many ways, this moment became the tipping point.

What began as isolated gossip gradually became a story that called into question both their relationship and Jutta Leerdam’s image. And that’s exactly what Jake Paul fought back against: establishing a boundary between public curiosity and what he sees as baseless storytelling that has followed them for far too long.