Jake Paul Snaps at Streamer for “Weird” Interaction With Fiancee Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul’s fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, seemed visibly upset during a recent charitable soccer event in Los Angeles. The reason? She didn’t like being around the cameras that streamers were using before the game began. Since then, fans have been waiting to see what ‘El Gallo’ would say about the situation, and he finally did with an X-rated response on his social media.

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“My girl don’t do this shit for fun,” Paul posted on X. “We make content because our jets have fuel costs, but I used to run that game and then purposefully retired from it because of weird s—t like this. I don’t need to make clips and have whop clippers to run money behind to be famous. You just met someone who is a real person that doesn’t give a flying f—k about your stream. Play ball, homie.”

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For those unaware, Jutta Leerdam took part in fitness drink company Celsius’s charity soccer event on April 22. The company held the event to launch and promote their new beverage, ELECTRIC VIBE, and invited several other influencers, including Jake Paul’s partner, to promote it.

However, during the practice session, streamer Sara Safari and Marlon Garcia, who were on the same team as Leerdam, sensed that she had been practicing away from the camera.

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The Swedish-American streamer Marlon Garcia finally got to interact with Paul’s Olympic gold medalist fiancée on camera and asked her to give some advice on how to play better on the field. In response, Leerdam shared honest but cold advice to the streamer as a competitive athlete.

“Put the cameras away, focus on the ball, and score,” Leerdam told Marlon Garcia in a recently surfaced clip.

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After that interaction, Garcia felt unbothered by it and decided to ignore her advice, which resulted in an odd interaction. However, what’s noteworthy is that both Paul and his partner are highly active on social media and make content.

Yet, since they transitioned into competitive athletes, media interaction has become limited, at least for Leerdam, who wasn’t actively talking with the media ahead of her Winter Olympics 2026 glory.

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Now, this is not the first time Jake Paul has responded bluntly regarding his fiancée. The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer also called out the Dutch media for spreading lies about their relationship.

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Jake Paul bashed Dutch media for spreading misinformation

Following Jutta Leerdam’s achievement of gold at the Milan Winter Olympics 2026, rumors spread that Jake Paul ended their relationship in an ugly manner. Media outlet The Sun reported that media personality Yvonne Coldeweijer alleged ‘The Problem Child’ dropped Leerdam at her house and also took the engagement ring from her, accusing him of a bad breakup.

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For the power couple, who have been dating for a while and got engaged last year, these were serious allegations. So, Jake Paul decided to address it on social media, calling out the Dutch outlet for sharing misinformation about their relationship.

“Seeing the Dutch media lying about my fiancée Jutta and I,” Paul wrote on X. “There is so much false information being spread about Jutta in the past years. It needs to stop.”

Well, it’s clearly visible that Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam have been facing a rough time from the media, and it probably explains why they prefer to privately use the platform rather than making random collaborations. That said, do you think that ‘El Gallo’s X-rated reaction was fair?