Jake Paul Steals Muhammad Ali’s Legendary Move Ahead of Gervonta Davis Fight

Is Jake Paul currently the brashest boxer? That’s a question fans and pundits often ask when talking about The Problem Child’s larger-than-life persona. He’s gained a massive following because of his bold demeanor, though his comments also draw plenty of backlash. Talking about which, something similar happened when he mentioned the late great heavyweight Muhammad Ali before his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer told DAZN in an interview, “Everyone else is just trying to gatekeep or say that they’re doing things for the sport or that something is bad for boxing, but I’m the greatest thing to happen to boxing since Muhammad Ali.” And that’s not all! Paul went on to say that there shouldn’t even be a debate about it. Clearly, he genuinely believes it to his core.

Jake Paul recreates Muhammad Ali’s legendary million-dollar money photo

Muhammad Ali took a famous photo of himself sitting on a pile of cash in 1963 for a Sports Illustrated issue, which largely symbolized his dominance in that era. Now, as Jake Paul prepares to face Gervonta Davis in an exhibition boxing match on November 14th, the YouTuber-turned-boxer believes his era has finally begun. He recreated the iconic photo and posted it on X with the caption: “Welcome to my era 🤗🥰.”

Well, it’s true that many won’t agree with Paul’s thinking here, mostly pointing out the legacy differences between the two boxers. But it’s safe to say he’s just doubling down on his past comments here. Aside from the general bravado that Paul loves to show in his statements, the picture also suggests that the heavyweight legend has, in some way, been a source of inspiration for him.

However, the timing of this photo is also very interesting. As Paul moves toward potentially the biggest fight of his career! He’s making sure to seize every opportunity to steal the spotlight from the WBA champion. And on top of that, he also has a very strong warning for ‘Tank’.

The problem child issues a stern warning for Gervonta Davis

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis have been trading some verbal blows for quite some time. Now, as they are scheduled to face inside the ring on November 14th, the animosity around them is rapidly increasing. The YouTuber turned boxer is very confident because of the size advantage against ‘Tank’ in his next fight, and he made sure that his adversary also realizes that.

‘The Problem Child’ took to X and wrote, “Gervonta who has been disrespecting my name for too long. His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone, and I’m about to disable tiny boy. Yes, he’s 1 of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath.”

Paul has definitely set the stage for a grudge match! However, it’s also noticeable that there hasn’t been much fire coming from the Davis camp. In a recent interview with Fight Hype, his coaches said, “Yeah. Well, I don’t think Tank is gonna go in there and just trade blow for blow with him. He’ll use his skills. And I think it’s gonna be fun, man.” They revealed some details on how they actually plan to approach this fight.

Additionally, compared to Paul’s previous exhibition against Mike Tyson, Davis’s team has downplayed expectations of reckless violence: trainers likened this fight more to historic spectacle bouts—like Ali vs. Antonio Inoki—that were rooted in showmanship, not legacy shifts.

That being said, what do you think about the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis matchup? Is this the sport evolving into entertainment-first programming, or can Davis’s elite skillset still carry boxing’s competitive spirit? Do you think The Problem Child will overpower Davis, or will Tank retaliate using his experience? Comment your thoughts down below!