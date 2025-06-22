Jake Paul Surprisingly Praised by Canelo Alvarez Ahead of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Clash

After everything that has happened between Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez, praise is the last thing anyone would have thought Canelo would have for ‘El Gallo.’ Nevertheless, that’s exactly what the Mexican superstar had for the 28-year-old social media sensation. This comes ahead of his blockbuster clash against two-weight undisputed champion Terence Crawford. Canelo and Crawford will lock horns on September 13th at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, live on Netflix. However, a few months ago, things were different.

Paul was planning on facing Canelo in Netflix’s second broadcast of a boxing match. According to reports, contracts had been signed, and Canelo and Paul were ready to throw down in a mega boxing event. But GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh swooped in to sign a four-fight deal with ‘Cinnamon’ and put him on a path that has led to Crawford. Since then, Paul has attacked Canelo through social media and interviews every chance he gets. Yet, when Canelo was asked about Jake Paul recently during an interview with Piers Morgan, Canelo was surprisingly kind.

“He’s very lucky…,” Canelo said when asked whether he thinks Jake Paul is lucky that he is fighting Crawford instead of him. “I don’t like to call that a fight. It happens like an event. It’s different…” Despite what he thinks about how a fight between them would go, Canelo Alvarez praised the things Jake Paul has managed to do for himself in the sport.

“Look, he’s doing good for what he’s doing, but talking about a real fight is different. But he’s doing good things for him,” Canelo said. Paul might not have been able to lock in Canelo as an opponent, but he secured a fight against Canelo’s former opponent, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., on June 28th at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Regardless, the two-time undisputed super middleweight champion had more to say.

Canelo Alvarez shares his perspective on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

In November last year, Jake Paul appeared in the biggest fight of his career. Ironically, though, it seemed like the easiest fight of his career as well. He squared off against an aging Mike Tyson at 58. It went as well as many had thought—Tyson gassed out after the first round and couldn’t do much, as Paul took control of the fight to win via unanimous decision.

Canelo was asked about his thoughts on Tyson’s return at his age, something that seems to have hurt the Mexican superstar. “No, I hate that,” Canelo told Morgan. “I hate to see Mike Tyson, [The Baddest Man in the Planet] before, seeing him doing that kind of stuff.” He went as far as to say, “I feel sad as a fighter to see Mike doing that kind of stuff. I personally feel bad.”

That being said, it appears Canelo Alvarez doesn’t seem to hold any ill will against Jake Paul since their potential fight talks earlier this year. Then again, Canelo secured a sweet deal with Alalshikh, while Paul was left high and dry. Regardless, do you agree with Canelo? Is Paul doing well for himself?