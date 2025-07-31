Jake Paul Teases Big UK Plans After Terri Harper Signing

First of all, hats off to Jake Paul for orchestrating the first-ever all-women’s boxing card on July 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York, headlined by the trilogy clash between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, along with seven undercard bouts. According to a report from Paul, Netflix, and MVP, Taylor-Serrano 3 drew nearly 6 million global viewers and shattered the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most world championship belts ever contested on a single card, 17 in total. And Jake Paul isn’t stopping there.

In yet another major move, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced this morning the signing of England’s first-ever three-division female world champion and current WBO titleholder, Terri Harper. The 16-2 boxer shocked many by outpointing then-unbeaten Rhiannon Dixon to claim the title last September, then followed it up with a dominant points win over Natalie Zimmermann while headlining GBM Sports’ Doncaster stadium show in May. The 28-year-old had declared free agency shortly after, but that status has now officially changed.

Just a few hours ago, Jake Paul took to X to tease a major UK plan following the signing of Terri Harper. “MVP🇬🇧📈,” he wrote, signaling that his ambitions extend well beyond the United States. The post hinted at The Problem Child’s intention to expand his business globally, particularly in the UK, as he continues to invest in women’s boxing. With momentum building, speculation is already growing: could the next MVP card be staged in the UK?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Terri Harper is just as fired up. In an official press release, she expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I am excited to join the movement of women’s boxing at MVP. Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul are doing great things for the sport of boxing and women in particular. I’m looking forward to some big nights and big fights ahead. Let’s go!” Meanwhile, both Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian made sure to highlight Terri Harper’s championship pedigree while underlining their strategic push into the British boxing scene.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a joint statement, they said, “The UK is a top priority for MVP, and Terri’s pedigree and power are a perfect fit for our growing international platform. We’re assembling a powerhouse roster of British talent that will command global attention and deliver some of the biggest fights in women’s boxing.” With Harper, who holds a 16-2 record and is riding a two-fight win streak since her second career loss to Sandy Ryan last year, now officially on board, it seems she’s already setting her sights on a familiar rival and has a clear vision for how that potential clash will play out.

Terri Harper ready to dance, now she just needs a partner

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Excited to announce my signing with @mostvaluablepromotions @jakepaul @nakisabidarian 🤩 The next chapter of my career is going to be the best one yet…big fights only!! @__carolinedubois1 let’s go 😤.” Terri Harper declared on Instagram just hours after officially signing with MVP. Unsurprisingly, she received a response sooner than expected.

Terri Harper, the reigning WBO lightweight champion, has had an ongoing war of words with Caroline Dubois, the unbeaten WBC lightweight champion. Both fighters hail from England, both exude confidence in their abilities, and neither is shy about speaking her mind. So it came as little surprise when Dubois responded to Harper’s callout with a social media post of her own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terri “Belter” Harper (@terri_harper96) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Congratulations,” Dubois wrote to Harper. “But it takes 2 to tango, champ. I want this fight next. I’m speaking to my team every day to ensure this happens next. I hope you can keep that energy and make sure your team work for this fight to happen next.” With Dubois currently promoted by Boxxer and Harper now with MVP, certain promotional hurdles remain. Still, with both fighters eager to settle things, there’s hope that common sense and mutual desire will bring this all-English showdown to life, whether later this year or in 2026.

And if the fight does come to fruition, it promises to be a compelling clash. Why? Because, while Harper brings greater professional experience to the table, her knockout ratio stands at 37.5%, noticeably lower than Dubois’ impressive 45.45%. Dubois, despite turning pro five years after Harper, has quickly climbed the ranks and remains undefeated as the WBC World Lightweight Champion. That said, if Terri Harper and Caroline Dubois were to meet in the ring, who do you think would emerge victorious?