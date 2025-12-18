Jake Paul Threatens Lawsuit Against Deontay Wilder for ‘Scripted’ Anthony Joshua Fight Remarks

The controversy surrounding Jake Paul‘s fights is nothing new, but this time it went too far. With fight week underway in Miami and cameras watching every move, the topic shifted from punches to allegations. Not from anonymous online fans, but from a former heavyweight champion saying the quiet part out loud.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Deontay Wilder did more than question the matchup. He questioned its legitimacy. And in a sport where credibility is already a sensitive topic, that comment was like fuel added to fire. ‘The Problem Child,’ who has spent years fighting skepticism as much as his opponents, was not interested in laughing it off this time. Instead, he reacted with something far more serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Paul draws a legal line in the sand

Jake Paul made it clear that he will no longer entertain suggestions that his fights are scripted. According to him, this is no longer just banter or trash talk. It is defamation. And his response, he claims, will be legal before it is voiced. “I give them a cease and desist letter through their door,” Paul said in the pre-fight press conference. “Then the lawsuit is coming right after because these people will not stop lying.”

He described the repeated allegations as exhausting rather than hurtful, saying that while he occasionally interprets them as backhanded flattery, there is a limit. “People need to shut the f— up.” However, Deontay Wilder did not receive the same courtesy. Jake Paul went straight for him, challenging both the claim and the man making it.

“As for Deontay Wilder, he’s been hit a lot by Tyson Fury, so he’s clearly not the smartest guy,” Paul stated bluntly. Then the YouTuber-turned-boxer circled back to the core accusation. “There’s nothing in the contract. AJ can attest to it.” Well, he did not hesitate to back this up.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if there were any alleged terms dictating the outcome, Anthony Joshua responded bluntly. “Yeah, nothing in the contract,” Joshua replied. “The only thing that was in the contract that got my attention was the money.” For Jake Paul, that confirmation was all that mattered. He insists every fight he’s had has followed the same pattern. There is real risk and repercussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“At the end of the day,” he added, “that’s what all of my fights have been like.” Whether Deontay Wilder retracts his statements or not, ‘The Problem Child’ is ready to escalate. This fight was already under scrutiny. Now, it’s under threat of a courtroom spotlight too. With all this drama brewing, fans wait with bated breath to see whether Paul ends up winning this fight as well. But if you ask him, he already has it in the bag.

Paul claims to be a better boxer than Anthony Joshua

That legal confidence bleeds straight into how Jake Paul sees the matchup. In his opinion, this is neither a miracle nor a lucky punch situation. ‘The Problem Child’ actually believes the boxing gap isn’t what people think it is, and that belief is directly influencing how he talks about Joshua in the lead-up to the bout.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is not seeing Joshua as an untouchable former champion but as a boxer with obvious limitations that he intends to expose. “On paper, the cards are stacked against me,” he said in the same pre-fight press conference, before adding. “But really, in terms of boxing, I’m a better boxer than AJ.”

He acknowledged how stupid it would sound to many, so ‘The Problem Child’ leaned into it. Calling Joshua stiff, he noted that the heavyweight has “two left feet,” suggesting that his advantage lies in movement and adaptability. “He’s got two left feet; he’s stiff.” He even planned his preparations around that idea.

According to Jake Paul, if he were Anthony Joshua’s coach, he would send Joshua to a dance class before a gym. The point wasn’t insult for insult’s sake. It was all about rhythm, footwork, and comfort under pressure. “I’m gonna go in there and display all my skills,” Paul told the crowd. Whether fans believe it or not, his confidence is real.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, once again, Jake Paul isn’t portraying himself as the underdog fighting for survival. He’s positioned himself as the better boxer and intends to prove it. With a win, he may prove himself to be really among the best or just raise more suspicions around how legit the bout really was. What happens next, only time will tell.