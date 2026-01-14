Jake Paul Trolled After Private Jet Dig at Floyd Mayweather Resurfaces: “This Is Why AJ Broke His Jaw”

Jake Paul just couldn’t help himself. The YouTube-turned-boxer spotted Floyd Mayweather’s private jet and saw an opportunity too good to pass up. In a video that’s now blowing up across social media, Paul mocks the boxing legend’s six-window aircraft before strutting toward his own 14-window jet. The swagger was unmistakable. The pettiness was off the charts.

The video says it all. Paul walks up to Mayweather’s jet with a camera rolling. “Look at this s***… only got six windows!” he shouts, pointing dismissively at the aircraft. Then comes the theatrics. He skips toward his own plane like a kid showing off a new toy. “My plane got 14 windows! Fourteen!” The emphasis drips with smugness. He repeats it, laughing, making sure everyone gets the point. It’s petty. It’s childish. And it’s classic Jake Paul.

But here’s the thing, the internet wasn’t having it. Instead of applauding Paul’s flex, fans turned the mockery right back at him. The backlash came swift and brutal. From drawing comparisons to Anthony Joshua’s humility to making cruel jokes about Paul’s latest defeat, the response was so loud that it could not be heard any other way: this flex was nowhere near Jake’s expectations.

The video is not a recent one; it was first seen in September 2025. Jake Paul had placed his $40 million jet beside Floyd Mayweather’s at the airport. This was a planned event with the teasing done very smartly. Paul, who has a boxing record of 12-2, enjoyed poking Mayweather’s 50-0 undefeated legacy. The re-posted clip has already gathered more than 2 million views. The spectators are really interested in it. Even in 2026, the animosity still attracts people.

Fans destroy Jake Paul after Floyd Mayweather jet mockery

The internet had a field day with this one. Fans didn’t hold back. Some clowned Paul for the pettiness. Others questioned why two billionaires were arguing over airplane windows. The comments section turned into a roasting session. And Jake Paul was the main course.

One fan got creative with wordplay. “If Mayweather goes on holiday to Tenerife, Jake Paul goes to Elevenerife.” The joke played on Paul’s need to always go bigger, no matter how ridiculous it sounds. Another user saw through the strategy. “Stuff like this gets Floyd’s attention, I bet.” They recognized Paul’s tactic—provoke the legend, stay relevant, keep the clicks coming.

The Anthony Joshua comparisons started rolling in. “Anthony Joshua, despite being worth more than Jake, would never be caught flexing a single thing.” Fans pointed out the contrast between real class and manufactured clout. Some kept it simple and savage. “When your jet is smaller than your ego… 🛩️😎” The dig landed perfectly—Paul’s personality was always the bigger issue. And then came the knockout blow. “This is why AJ broke his jaw.” Fans connected the dots between Paul’s trash talk and his recent loss, suggesting karma had already caught up with him.

Jake Paul was trying to humiliate Floyd Mayweather. He, however, gave the internet something to talk about. The jet show-off turned out to be a big mistake as fans ridiculed him. The derision returned to him. And the moral is very obvious: if you are going to criticize a great one, you should be very sure that your house is clean. Paul’s was not. The internet took care of letting everyone know.