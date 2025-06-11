Jake Paul Turns Heads With Cryptic Message After Canelo vs. Crawford Netflix Deal

YouTube-star-turned-boxer Jake Paul isn’t too thrilled about the latest development surrounding the much-anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown. Set for September 13 in Las Vegas, the historic clash just got a major broadcasting boost from a platform Paul knows all too well.

That’s right—streaming giant Netflix is stepping in to broadcast the fight globally. The company made its boxing debut last year with Paul’s blockbuster bout against heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, an event that shattered viewership records and even surpassed Canelo’s previous gate revenue in Texas. Now, with Netflix taking the reins again for Canelo-Crawford, Paul appears to be feeling some type of way.

Canelo Alvarez took everything

After news of the Netflix deal hit the internet, excitement surged through the boxing world. Fans erupted in cheers as the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown gained even more momentum. But not everyone was celebrating. Jake Paul—who effectively introduced Netflix to the boxing scene with his record-breaking bout against Mike Tyson—was watching from the sidelines. Taking to X, he posted a close-up image of Canelo’s feet from the fight poster, captioned, “Told you he’s a p**a. P**aaaaaaaa.”

It’s no secret that earlier this year, Paul was reportedly in talks with Canelo for a blockbuster matchup. Rumors even swirled that contracts had been signed. But just as the hype began to build, things took a sharp turn. Canelo abandoned the potential Paul fight after striking a four-fight deal with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, leaving Paul sidelined and seething. Since then, Paul has thrown repeated jabs at the Mexican superstar.

Adding to the drama, Paul also attempted to set up an exhibition bout with WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis. But that fell apart after Davis failed to get past Lamont Roach Jr. As it stands, Paul is now scheduled to face former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.—a fight that, so far, hasn’t generated much buzz. Still, Paul’s cryptic X post stirred the pot, drawing a flurry of reactions from fans across the boxing community.

Jake Paul gets trolled by his own company

With a lack of context from Paul, some were confused, while others picked up on his disdain for the partnership quickly. Paul’s promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, left a cheeky response to the post. “Boss man, you have to admit though Canelo has nice calves 🫡,” MVP wrote. Well, he is an athlete after all.

Meanwhile, this user highlighted that Paul might be jealous of Netflix’s partnership with the Saudis for the fight. “Jelly you didn’t get the fight and Crawford did 😒 you ain’t the only one getting Netflix deals 🤣 🤣 this will be more watched than you and Tyson mark my words,” the user wrote. While it’s difficult to predict whether Canelo-Crawford would do better numbers or not, it’s definitely a possibility.

Someone else took a dig at Paul’s upcoming fight. “Dude fk off you’re fighting a junkie,” the user wrote. Notably, Chavez Jr. has had issues with substance abuse in the past, but he appears to be in a better place now.

Another user flipped Paul’s jab at Canelo into a personal dig at his girlfriend. “Brother, you gotta stop posting your girlfriend,” the user wrote. Clearly, that isn’t Jutta Leerdam’s leg in the poster.

The next user could not figure out what Paul was talking about. “What do you mean?” the user asked. Paul might have intended to confuse his fans, especially because of the lack of context he provided.

That said, it appears Jake Paul is not happy about Netflix working with Canelo Alvarez, who left him behind to sign the deal with the Saudis. However, the question is, can Canelo’s fight against Crawford do bigger numbers than Paul vs. Tyson?