Jake Paul Vows to Correct Canelo Alvarez Failure in Julio Cesar Chavez Clash

The tension between Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez is nothing new. On multiple occasions, the social media star has openly questioned the legitimacy of the Mexican champion’s accomplishments, suggesting his career has benefited from handpicked opponents and favorable decisions. While Canelo has mostly chosen to ignore the provocations, he has previously dismissed Jake Paul’s standing in professional boxing. What was shaping up to be one of the year’s most talked-about matchups – Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez ultimately collapsed in controversy, with The Problem Child blaming Alvarez and even hurling insults at him in a video shared across his social media. It’s no surprise, then, that Canelo now finds himself on Paul’s so-called “blacklist,” as the YouTuber-turned-boxer seeks to prove himself on a bigger stage than the undisputed super middleweight champion.

In just two weeks, Jake Paul is set to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., a fighter he used to watch growing up. But this is more than nostalgia for the 28-year-old. After stepping into the boxing world five years ago to chase his dream of becoming a world champion, he’s now focused on building a legacy of his own. Remember May 6, 2017? The day when a 26-year-old Canelo Alvarez earned his 51st win by going the full 12 rounds against the then 31-year-old Chavez Jr. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Now, driven by Canelo’s rejection and determined to make a statement, Jake Paul has vowed to accomplish something that the Mexican superstar couldn’t.

Just days ago, Jake Paul sat down with veteran broadcaster Claudia Trejos to preview his upcoming showdown against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28, live at the Honda Center in Anaheim. During the conversation, Jake Paul opened up about the constant criticism he faces for supposedly fighting “nobodies.” He argued that every great boxer started by facing lesser-known opponents before earning elite status, yet people seem to hold him to a different standard. Why? Because “My career has been different, heavily criticized from the start, but that’s the mark and the sign of someone who’s a disruptor and someone who’s changing the game.”

via Imago

In the end, the tone of the interview turned more serious when Trejos asked how he planned to finish the fight on June 28. Jake Paul didn’t hesitate. “A knockout,” he declared. “I’m doing what Canelo couldn’t do – stopping this man.” He doubled down on his prediction, saying fans would see Chavez Jr. quit in the ring. “And you’re going to see Chavez quit and his dad’s hands are going to be in his head and he’s going to be turned into another meme, disappointed in his son, and all the Mexican fans are going to join team Paul,” he added confidently.

Though Jake Paul has spent the past week clowning around in a fat suit and parodying training videos, chasing hot dogs on a treadmill, among other antics, it seems he’s training seriously behind the scenes. Anyway, this isn’t the first time Paul has taken shots at Canelo Alvarez.

Jake Paul claps back at Canelo Alvarez over disrespect

A few days ago, the Ohioan reignited controversy by including Canelo Alvarez on his list of the “10 Most Overrated Sportsmen,” released as part of a promotional campaign for his betting platform, Betr. The list was unveiled through a video posted on social media, which immediately sparked intense backlash. Jake Paul claimed his selections were based on “facts,” though he offered little in terms of concrete explanation or analysis to support his claims.

Among the most notable names on Jake Paul’s list were Canelo Alvarez, obviously, and Anthony Joshua, two of the most accomplished boxers of the past decade. Their inclusion stirred strong reactions from fans and boxing analysts alike, many of whom questioned the 11-1 boxer’s credibility in making such judgments. The list didn’t stop at boxing; it also featured global sports icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Garcia, Conor McGregor, and even Babe Ruth, the legendary figure of baseball history.

With that said, do you agree with Jake Paul and believe that Canelo Alvarez is truly overrated? And looking ahead, can Paul actually secure a knockout victory against Julio César Chávez Jr. on June 28? What do you think?