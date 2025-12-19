Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Fight Purse: How Much Are Alycia Baumgardner and Others Earning?

The Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua boxing match dominates every fight fan’s mind right now. In just a few hours, two contrasting fighters will throw hands with 10-Oz gloves at Miami’s Kaseya Center. In this “Judgment Day” heavyweight showdown, both will give everything they have when they step onto the main card.

Amid all the hype, fans are asking why two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua, a traditional boxer, would risk his legacy against influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The answer comes down to money. The enormous fight purse brings together two fighters with vastly different physiques and career paths for this high-stakes matchup. With the fight imminent, let’s now break down the estimated fight purses for Paul vs. Joshua.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua estimated fight purse

In just 13 fights, Jake Paul has become one of the most talked-about figures in modern boxing. His influence as an entertainer-turned-boxer resonates with today’s generation, which has allowed him to successfully bring veteran legends like Mike Tyson and Anderson Silva back into the ring, despite widespread criticism. Now, he aims to prove himself against tougher competition, even as the underdog, driven largely by the enormous stakes involved.

This week, the Daily Mail reported, “Sources tell us that a gargantuan prize pot of around £140 million [$184 million] has been mooted,” suggesting the prize would be split evenly between Anthony Joshua and Paul. However, days later, Jake Paul stepped in and tweeted on X, “Stop asking me. $267 million. That works out at approximately £200 million.”

Even at the lower estimate of £184 million, Anthony Joshua will take home around £92 million, which is still one of the biggest purses in boxing since Mayweather vs McGregor. Recently, combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani also shared his own figures on his show while speaking with UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Kayla Harrison. He said, “I heard in the 40 to 50 range,” leaving both fighters stunned at the massive sums.

These astronomical purses really highlight the high stakes both Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face as they step into the ring. Now that we have estimated the earnings for the main event, let’s take a look at the co-main event.

How much are other stars like Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin taking home?

In 2021, Jake Paul and his advisor Nakisa Bidarian launched what they called the most valuable promotion, MVP, aiming to give fighters their first major opportunities. At the same time, they also sought to raise the profile of women’s boxing to match that of men’s. To kick off the promotion, they signed Puerto Rican seven-division champion Amanda Serrano, bringing women boxers into their events.

Jake Paul consistently places women’s bouts as co-main events. Following this trend, the upcoming Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight will feature multiple-title holder Alycia Baumgardner facing Leila Beaudoin in the super featherweight division.

While officials have not released purse figures, Baumgardner earned around $300,000 in her last fight in July against Jennifer Miranda. For the upcoming Netflix-backed bout, she could take home $500,000 or more, while her opponent may earn less since she is not the champion. Nevertheless, this event will likely boost the earnings of both fighters significantly.